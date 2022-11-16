Let's Broadway Presents GOD, I'M A DANCER
God, I'm a Dancer invites actors to pay tribute to iconic dancers and learn how to involve dance and physicality into every aspect of performance.
Let's Broadway presents God, I'm a Dancer; a love letter to all our favorite big-dance musicals. The fourth installment of the highly praised workshop/showcase series, will bring LB to the Laurie Beechman Theatre!
Guest Directed by Michelle Bruckner (Chicago, A Chorus Line), Produced by Tatiana Birenbaum, and Music Directed by Ashley Grace Ryan, God, I'm a Dancer invites actors to pay tribute to iconic dancers and learn how to involve dance and physicality into every aspect of performance.
Meet the Cast: Tatiana Birenbaum, Ashley Ryan, Cassandra Miguel, Dalita Getzoyan, Dara Weistein, Hanna Mortensen, Hayley Ardizzoni, Meli Ezcurra, Nagisa Kashima, Samantha Cullifer, Viviana Renteria and Sah.
THE WIZARD OF OZ is Coming To Capital Repertory Theatre
November 15, 2022
The Wizard of Oz, the beloved story of Dorothy's journey over the rainbow will begin previews at Capital Repertory Theatre on Friday, November 18, opening on Tuesday, November 22 and running through Saturday, December 24.
Blackfriars Theatre Presents MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Next Month
November 15, 2022
This holiday season, cozy up with Blackfriars Theatre (795 East Main Street, Rochester) for the infectiously delightful new classic, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley. Featuring all of your favorite Pride and Prejudice characters, the story picks up where the novel left off at the grand estate of newlyweds, Mr. and Mrs. Darcy.
Hoff-Barthelson's Festival Orchestra Presents Season Opening Concert, NORTH
November 15, 2022
Works by Grieg, Tchaikovsky and Sibelius will be performed at Hoff-Barthelson Music School’s Festival Orchestra’s 2022-2023 season opening concert on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 7:00 pm at the Community Unitarian Universalist Congregation at White Plains, 468 Rosedale Avenue, White Plains, NY.
SNOW BUSINESS Returns to Fort Salem Theater in December
November 14, 2022
Last year's popular holiday revue, There's (Still) No Business Like Snow Business, is back on the Fort Salem Theater stage with familiar faces and fun new songs, running December 2-4.
Dickens's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Holiday Boutique Offers Festive Holiday Fun
November 10, 2022
Visitors can get into the spirit of the holiday season with dramatic performances of Dickens's 'Christmas Carol' at the historic Old Dutch Church in Sleepy Hollow on select weekends in December. Performances take place on Dec. 4, 10-11, 17-18.
