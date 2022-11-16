Let's Broadway presents God, I'm a Dancer; a love letter to all our favorite big-dance musicals. The fourth installment of the highly praised workshop/showcase series, will bring LB to the Laurie Beechman Theatre!

Guest Directed by Michelle Bruckner (Chicago, A Chorus Line), Produced by Tatiana Birenbaum, and Music Directed by Ashley Grace Ryan, God, I'm a Dancer invites actors to pay tribute to iconic dancers and learn how to involve dance and physicality into every aspect of performance.

Meet the Cast: Tatiana Birenbaum, Ashley Ryan, Cassandra Miguel, Dalita Getzoyan, Dara Weistein, Hanna Mortensen, Hayley Ardizzoni, Meli Ezcurra, Nagisa Kashima, Samantha Cullifer, Viviana Renteria and Sah.