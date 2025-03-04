Lake George Dinner Theatre Unveils 58th Season Featuring Musicals, Comedy and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lake George Dinner Theatre will present a season of "Friends and Family" for its 58th year entertaining audiences. The season begins with the musical, Guys on Ice with book and lyrics by Fred Alley, and music by James Kaplan, running July 11 through August 30, 2025. Their season continues with the hilarious new comedy, Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help by Katie Forgette, opening on September 12, 2024, and running through October 11, 2025.

Guys on Ice is a musical about longtime buddies, Marvin and Lloyd. Spend some time with them as they wait for the fish to bite while they spin wit and wisdom through hilarious tunes about life, friendship, and the one that got away! With songs like "The Wishing Hole" and "Fish is the Miracle Food," this inspired musical comedy promises to be more fun than sitting on an upended bucket over a hole on a frozen lake!

They will round out their season with a trip back in time for the new comedy, Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help by Katie Forgette. It's 1973. When the parish priest overhears 19-year-old Linda O'Shea tell her kid sister about the birds and the bees, a family crisis of biblical proportions breaks out. Join the cash-strapped O'Shea family as they navigate the most turbulent day of their lives in this sweet and uproarious comedy!

Artist Director, Jarel Davidow, shares: "I am so excited for our two shows this year, which we have affectionately dubbed our season of "Friends and Family." After the huge success of last year's musical, I Love You, You're Perfect Now Change, I really wanted to do another one. When I first read Guys on Ice, I knew it would be a perfect fit for our audience. Then I came upon Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help and I knew we had our season. Both shows are hilariously funny and remind us of the importance of friends and family. I can't wait to share both these shows with our Lake George Dinner Theatre family!"

Lake George Dinner Theatre offers seven performances per week with matinee shows on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and evening shows on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Seating for the matinee begins promptly with lunch at 11:30 am with the performance at 1:00 pm. The evening show begins with dinner at 6:00 pm followed by the performance at 7:30 pm. Meal choices for both matinee and evening shows are Center Cut Bone in Pork Chop, Chicken Française, Faroe Island Salmon or Vegetarian Pasta Primavera. All meals are served with salad, rolls, dessert and coffee or tea.

