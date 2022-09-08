LATE & LIVE Premieres at The 2022 Rochester Fringe Festival

The 2022 Rochester Fringe Festival announced the line-up of LATE & LIVE, a brand-new, late-night variety show today. LATE & LIVE showcases top talent from various productions throughout the festival - all brought together under the glamorous Spiegeltent and hosted by renowned physical comedian Mark Gindick.

For two-nights only, this swanky, adults-only cabaret will deliver a combination of festival highlights that must be seen to be believed. Each night's performance features a different lineup specifically selected for that show. Similar late-night artist cabarets are a highly-anticipated highlight of fringe festivals worldwide.

Featured sneak peeks will include everything from comedy to circus, music to magic, and dance to drag.

Shows are scheduled for Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17 at 9:15 PM. Tickets are currently on sale at rochesterfringe.com; by phone: (585) 957-9837 (additional fees apply); and in person (beginning September 13) at the One Fringe Place Box Office, corner of Main & Gibbs. Single tickets are $29.00 each and VIP Booths (seat 6 individuals) are $165.00.

"Never before have we had artists from this many festival productions share a stage in the Spiegeltent. LATE & LIVE combines one-part raucous party with several parts world-class artistry to create an evening to remember. With different shows on different nights, the show is a marvelous way to experience a lot of Fringe, at one time, and under one spectacular, velvet-draped ceiling," said Erica Fee, Festival Producer.

The award-winning Mark Gindick, as seen on Late Night with Conan O'Brien and The Late Show with David Letterman, is a Fringe favorite. He brings his signature blend of comedy, clowning, and vaudeville to the stage. He has performed with Cirque du Soleil, Ringling Brothers, and the Big Apple Circus. He was a featured performer in the PBS miniseries CIRCUS and is the recipient of three Golden Nose Awards for his work in comedy.

"Late & Live combines the high energy of America's Got Talent, couples it with the nostalgia of The Ed Sullivan Show, and adds in the spontaneity of Saturday Night Live," said Gindick.

The lineup for both evenings includes:

LINEUP - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

THOMAS WARFIELD'S 60TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION WITH MUSIC, MOVEMENT AND THE METAVERSE: Stunning music, dance, and immersive theatrical moments from the renowned Rochester treasure meld together seamlessly.

THE PERFECT, FABULOUS LIFE OF MS. GOLDEN DELICIOUS: A hilarious, raunchy, and thought-provoking drag extravaganza!

CONNIE FREDERICKS-MALONE: ALONE WITH MY MUSIC: Direct from the jazz clubs of Paris and Manhattan, Ms. Malone's nightclub performance transports audiences to the Golden Age of Jazz.

A TIE THAT BINDS: From Philadelphia, SHARP is an award-winning and eclectic dance troupe who uses story-driven movement, pure artistry, and raw emotion to inspire.

FRINGE STREET BEAT: B-boys and B-girls compete in an epic dance battle and bring their A-game to the floor.

A SURPRISE ACT FROM CIRQUE DU FRINGE: AFTERGLOW: A Fringe top pick especially for LATE & LIVE... Vegas-style entertainment at its best.

LINEUP - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17