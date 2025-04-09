Kate Hamill’s SENSE AND SENSIBILITY is Coming to Syracuse Stage This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Syracuse Stage will continue its 2024/2025 season with celebrated actor and playwright Kate Hamill’s whirlwind adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility.” Directed by Jason O’Connell, “Sense and Sensibility” will run April 23 to May 11 in the Archbold Theatre at Syracuse Stage.

“Kate Hamill’s first play, her adaptation of Jane Austin’s ‘Sense and Sensibility,’ has been at the top of our season lists ever since we produced her version of ‘Pride and Prejudice’ a few years ago,” said Artistic Director Robert Hupp. “’Pride and Prejudice’ was a Syracuse Stage fan favorite and now, with Jason O’Connell returning to direct ‘Sense and Sensibility,’ I know audiences are in for a special treat. I’ve loved this adaptation of Sense and Sensibility ever since I saw it in New York City over ten years ago. It’s over-top-theatricality and humor, combined with its honest and heartfelt compassion and warmth, make it just the kind of theatrical experience we all need right now.”

“Sense and Sensibility” follows the Dashwood sisters—the pragmatic and practical Elinor, and the younger, romantically-minded Marianne—as they search for stability after the death of their father leaves them financially and socially unmoored in 18th century England. While navigating the strict and strident niceties of their upper-class circles, the Dashwoods endure heartbreak, experience windfalls of love and fortune and dodge the never-ending gossip of the age.

Hamill, whose zippy adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice” played to rave reviews at Syracuse Stage in 2019, transforms “Sense and Sensibility” into an irreverent romp, giving Austen a playful update while preserving the wit and charm that has made the original such a beloved tale for more than 200 years.

“’Sense and Sensibility’ was my first play—written in 2013—and while it’s rare for me to go back to an older play, I simply could not resist joining this re-imagination for Syracuse Stage, one of my favorite places to work, directed by my husband,” said Hamill. “This is an especially important play for me; not only is it an essential part of the beginning of my playwriting career, but Jason and I also fell in love while I was writing and developing this play, and it’s such a treat to bring his version to these audiences.”

O’Connell returns to direct after leading the Syracuse Stage production of Hamill’s “Pride and Prejudice,” and performing in last season’s “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express.” He was also seen, with Hamill, in “Talley’s Folly” and “The Play that Goes Wrong,” and as Salieri in “Amadeus,” directed by Robert Hupp. He originated the roles of Edward and Robert Ferrars in the off-Broadway run of “Sense and Sensibility,” alongside Hamill as Marianne.

“I am always thrilled to return to Syracuse Stage, an artistic home away from home if ever I've known one,” said O’Connell. “And I'm especially excited to revisit this first play of Kate's and to show audiences all the things that I felt about her and her work, back when I was first caught up in the whirlwind of her particular brilliance. This production is something of a love letter to the beginnings of our journey together, full of love and laughter—and a touch of madness!”

Hamill, who earned the top spot on American Theatre Magazine’s list of “Most-Produced Playwrights of the 2024-25 Season,” returns to the Archbold theatre in the cast of “Sense and Sensibility,” and is joined by Jamie Ann Romero as Elinor and Olivia AbiAssi as Marianne, with Gina Daniels (“Noises Off”), Jeff Gonzalez (“Pride and Prejudice,” “Amadeus”), Angie Janas (“Pride and Prejudice,” “The Play That Goes Wrong”), James Ragen (“A Christmas Carol”) and Blake Segal (“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express”) in a variety of roles. Rounding out the ensemble and making their Syracuse Stage debuts are Amelia Gallagher, Salma Mahmoud, Keshav Moodliar, Chris Thorn and Maggie Weller.

The design team for “Sense and Sensibility” includes choreography by Steph Paul, sets by Brittany Vasta (“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill”), costumes by Raven Ong, lighting by Dawn Chiang (“King James,” “Dial M for Murder”) and sound by Syracuse Stage resident sound designer Jacqueline R. Herter, with dialect coaching by Holly Thuma (“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” “Once”) and intimacy coordination by Yvonne Perry (“Dial M for Murder”).

