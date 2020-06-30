Illusionist Matias Streams Interactive Magic And Mentalism Show

Master magician, illusionist, and mentalist Matias Letelier will present his virtual one-man show every Sunday at 8PM ET.

In moments like this with the COVID-19 preventing us from having live performances, you can relax and experience this from your home, without having to worry about human contact, and share this unique virtual magic experience with your friends, families and the people you love.

Matias Letelier is an awarded Chilean-American illusionist and mentalist. Even though he lives in New York, Matias constantly travels around the world to perform at colleges, corporate & private events, and he is one of the residents at Speakeasy Magick at the famous McKittrick Hotel in NY.

And now he brings you the best of his magic directly to your screen, so you can enjoy a full stage show while seating at home. With hundreds of virtual performances, Matias has perfected his virtual show and guarantee everyone is going to have a great time!,

The best part? You will interact with Matias and will get a chance to perform an amazing trick bat at home.

The link for the live show https://virtualmagicnewyork.com/watch-the-live-show/

The show is free and nothing but a smile is expected in return. Donations in lieu of tickets are appreciated.

Paypal at contact@funcorporatemagic.com

Venmo @funcorporatemagic

