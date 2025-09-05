IMANI & JAKOB: All You See Is Cows In The City to be Presented at The Round Barn Dance Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



gaudanse will present imani & jakob present: all you see is cows in the city, a surreal, site-responsive performance exploring rebellion, ecology, and urban decay. Tickets are available at the door for a suggested donation of $25 for general admission and $15 for seniors and those under 18.

In this new work, NYC-based art duo imani & jakob (imani, a dancer from New Orleans, and jakob, a visual artist from the Bronx) imagine a world where cows reclaim the city-not as livestock, but as agents of revolt. Inspired by graffiti artist Skeme's phrase "all you see is crime in the city," the duo subverts that line to ask what it means when nature fights back.

Through dance, painting, and sound, all you see is cows in the city becomes a metaphor for systemic collapse and ecological grief. It examines humanity's relationship to the land, to animals, and to one another-particularly how inhabitants of nature and underserved communities alike are the first and most deeply impacted by environmental degradation as a result of urban development.

Set in the Round Barn at Churchtown Dairy, the performance becomes an act of reclamation: of space, of breath, of balance. What does it mean to see cows in the city? Maybe it's a warning. Maybe it's a dream. Maybe it's already happening.

Created for Churchtown Dairy and Performed by imani & jakob; Sound Mix by imani & jakob.

