Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Festival Orchestra Holds Auditions For 2019-20 Season

Students in grades 9 through 12 are invited to be a part of one of the finest high school orchestras in the United States! Auditions for Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Festival Orchestra will be held at the School on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm; Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm; and Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Festival Orchestra is a full symphonic orchestra for high school students at the highest level of technical ability and musical artistry. Under the direction of conductor Jun Nakabayashi, the Festival Orchestra performs three concerts annually; two are with guest artists of international stature in full-length concerto performances. The final concert of the season is held at the Performing Arts Center at Purchase College. The Orchestra meets on Tuesday evenings from 7:15 - 9:30 pm. Members of the Orchestra participate in sectional coachings with members of the New York Philharmonic at the School. Auditions are open to the public. Students not yet in high school, but who demonstrate exceptional ability and maturity, may also audition.

Audition Information:

Interested students or parents may contact the Orchestra's Manager, Mark Kushnir at festivalorchestra@hbms.org.

Applicants must perform a 2 minute section from a piece written for their instrument that is comparable to a NYSSMA Level 6 piece; scales; and prepared excerpts. Timpani applicants must perform a demonstration of rolls; a rudimentary solo of choice; and prepared excerpts. Excerpts can be downloaded at http://hbms.org/festival-orchestra.php

Repertoire for the 2019-2020 season includes:

Bach: The Art of the Fugue, orchestrated by Jun Nakabayashi

Beethoven: Coriolan Overture, Piano Concerto No. 4, and Symphony No.7

Handel: Hallelujah Chorus (Mozart version)

Haydn: Symphony No. 104 London

Mozart: Clarinet Concerto, Overtures to Don Giovanni and Le nozze di Figaro

(Repertoire subject to change.)

2018-2019 Concert Dates:

December 14, 2019

March 14, 2020

June 6, 2020

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has achieved national recognition as a premier community music school for its unsurpassed leadership in education, performance and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, the School has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. Whatever a student's age or level of musical interest, HBMS' diverse offerings provide the highest quality musical education, personally tailored to his or her specific passions and goals in a supportive and vibrant community.





