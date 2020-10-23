Historic Hudson Valley Celebrates The 200th Anniversary The Legend Of Sleepy Hollow” With Two New Short Films

These two new short films will stream as a double feature for free on Historic Hudson Valley's Facebook page on Oct. 31.

Historic Hudson Valley has reimagined Washington Irving's "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" with two new interpretations debuting this fall, The Misadventures of Ichabod Crane and The Legend of Sleepy Hollow: A Shadow Puppet Film. These two new short films will stream as a double feature for free on Historic Hudson Valley's Facebook page on Oct. 31 starting at 3pm, giving families across the country a chance to experience Halloween in Sleepy Hollow Country.

The Misadventures of Ichabod Crane, featuring Master Storyteller Jonathan Kruk, adapts Historic Hudson Valley's Irving's 'Legend' event for at-home viewing. Filmed in Sleepy Hollow's Old Dutch Church, this dramatic performance immerses audiences in Washington Irving's legendary tale and is recommended for ages 6 and up.

"When Historic Hudson Valley invited me to collaborate with storyteller Jonathan Kruk on an adaptation of Washington Irving's 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,' my goals were to translate his wonderful one-man show into cinematic form, capture the excitement of live performance, and bring a touch of strangeness," said Guido Jiménez-Cruz, director and co-writer of The Misadventures of Ichabod Crane. "Beyond the original text, I looked for inspiration in the candid magic of theatre and the simplicity of early cinema."

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow: A Shadow Puppet Film is an enchanting, family-friendly adaptation featuring the artistic wizardry of author-illustrator David Hyde Costello and the spellbinding voice of poet Malik Work. Featuring music by Costello and cellist Wayne Smith, this all-ages film blends the ancient art of shadow puppetry with Irving's classic American ghost story.

"These films represent an exciting extension of HHV's mission to share the history and culture of the Hudson Valley in innovative and accessible ways," President Waddell Stillman said. "'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow' is a story with universal appeal, and we are delighted to mark its 200th anniversary with two equally visionary but very different cinematic versions of Washington Irving's classic."

"Sleepy Hollow is usually crowded with visitors looking for a glimpse of the Headless Horseman at this time of year," added Elizabeth L. Bradley, Vice President for Programs and Engagement. "These exciting short films provide us with fresh ways to share the mystery and magic of the spooky season with audiences of all ages, all over the world."

Both films are also available on-demand on Historic Hudson Valley's YouTube channel. To learn more, visit hudsonvalley.org.

