Hangar Theatre Mainstage Presents The Regional Premiere Of NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 This Month

The Hangar Theater will present Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812. After recent success off-broadway, this regional premiere of Dave Malloy's re-imagined love story from the heart of War and Peace will dazzle Hangar audiences underneath the newly covered Hangar Outdoor Stage. Great Comet tells the story of Natasha Rostova who risks everything when she falls for the dashing Anatole. As Natasha faces being shunned for her passion, it is up to the beleaguered Pierre to help her recognize the value and beauty of her own humanity.

The Hangar's production previews on Thursday, July 21st and runs from Friday, July 22nd through Sunday, July 31st. The Hangar's rendition of Great Comet will feature a cast of fourteen actor/musicians all playing and singing the music live.

"I told the cast on the first day, 'I don't build orchestras; I build machines that solve problems,"' says Chris "Red" Blisset, Great Comet Music Supervisor. "This team is so much more than that. You can watch one person sing a solo with an accordion, play a scene, and rush over to play drums in only the first five minutes of the piece. And that's only one of the fourteen actor-musicians in the company.

'I used to be better, I used to be better, I used to be better' Pierre laments at the top of this piece. As we were preparing for this project, I related to this so much, having been indoors for most of two years. Would I have enough sand to keep up with this ambitious project? Could I maintain the energy level of the young people around me? Would the company be prepared to tackle a piece like this? Come find out what I found out!"

Along with the multi-talented work being done by the actor/musicians, the Great Comet artistic team, Director Shirley Serotsky, (Hangar Theatre Artistic Director), Chris "Red" Blissett, Music Supervisor, and Fatima Sowe, Choreographer, are re-uniting to helm another actor/musician production after the Hangar's successful production of Once in 2021.

"I'm honored to work with these two artists again," Serotsky reflected. "I can say: we all approach the work from a dramaturgical perspective (what's in the text? what was the context of that text?) and I think that really helps align us as artists. This musical is so unique, so special, I think that audiences are going to be really awed and enamored by the experience. The Hangar is honored to be the first theatre in upstate NY to have the chance to produce this incredible show!".

Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812 will be performed on The Hangar Theatre Outdoor Stage, previewing Thursday, July 21st, opening Friday, July 22nd, and running through Sunday, July 31st.

Chloe Castro-Santos* stars as Natasha, along with Jong Sang Rheu as Anatole, Alan Mendez* as Pierre, Zoe Dongas as Hélene, Trevor Lindley Craft as Prince Andrey and Old Prince Bolkonsky, Blair Alexis Brown* as Marya, Madelaine Vandenberg as Sonya, Owen Harrison as Dolokhov, Liz Gilmartin as Princess Mary ,Darius Quinston Mullens as the Announcer and Camryn Rose Pillay, Brianna Puma, Daniel Mejil, Lily Elliott in the Ensemble and Dariana Elise Pérez as Understudy.

Joining Blisset, Serotsky and Sowe on the Artistic Team of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 are Andrew Coopman, Assistant Director, Blair Alexis Brown, Associate Musical Director, Czerton Lim†, Set Designer, Debra Sivigny†, Costume Designer, Elizabeth M. Stewart, Lighting Designer, Matthew M. Nielson†, Sound Designer.

*Member of the Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

†Member of the United Scenic Artist, the Union of Designers, Artists, and Craftspeople in the entertainment and decorative arts industries.

Student discounts and Pay-What-You-Will tickets are available for every performance of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. Learn more or buy now at hangartheatre.org/events/natasha-pierre-and-the-great-comet-of-1812/

For tickets or more information about the rest of the Hangar's 2022 Mainstage Season, please call 607.273.2787, or visit hangartheatre.org.