Hangar Theatre Company's KIDDSTUFF Series Presents JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

The Hangar Theatre Company continues their KIDDSTUFF season with Jack and The Beanstalk by Marjorie Sokoloff, with performances Thursday July 11 through Saturday July 13 at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Jack's life is tough. He and his mother live in a run-down house with no money, no food, and an opera-singing cow that won't give milk. Jack meets a mysterious stranger, who gives him three magic beans that send Jack up a beanstalk and into the clouds. There, he meets a Giant who would do anything to change places with him. With the help of a wise-cracking hen and a self-absorbed cow, can these two unlikely allies solve all their problems? Themes: Friendship, Empathy, Growing Up.

Jack and the Beanstalk is directed by Hangar Drama League Directing Fellow Sophia Watt, who describes the play's approach to this classic tale. "This adaptation is both deeply touching and extremely playful," said Watt. "Our version focuses on Jack's incredible powers of empathy and his great listening skills. He is put in some pretty impossible situations, but with patience, kindness, and understanding, Jack is able to navigate all the crazy adventures that come his way and reunite his family and friends."

There will be a free Sensory Sensitive performance of Jack and the Beanstalk on Friday, July 12, at 3 PM. Designed for families who may have members requiring a lower sensory experience, this performance will present the show with the many sensory needs of our audience in mind.*

This season's first four KIDDSTUFF shows feature the work of the Hangar's Drama League Directing Fellows and members of the Hangar Theatre Lab Company, a troupe of rising artists from across the nation. The Directing Fellows and Lab Company members also produce the Wedge series of free, cutting-edge plays for adults at the Cherry Artspace. hangartheatre.org/the-wedge

Jack and The Beanstalk will be followed by the world premiere of Unicorn Girl (July 25-27) written by Ithaca's own Saviana Stanescu, and Mary Poppins Jr., presented by the Hangar's Next Generation School of Theatre (August 1-3).

The Hangar Theatre Company thanks Jack And The Beanstalk sponsor Buttermilk Falls Pediatric, and KIDDSTUFF series sponsors: Guthrie; Wegmans; and Ithaca Child, as well as our Partner in Education, Cornell University, and Lab Company sponsor, Coltivare.

Ticket Information and Special Performances

All KIDDSTUFF shows take place Thursday through Saturday with performances at 10 AM and 12 PM. Tickets are just $9.

(Pay) What You Will: At every 12 p.m. Saturday KIDDSTUFF performance, patrons may pay whatever they wish. These tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis starting one hour before curtain. This offer is made possible in part by Ithaca Bakery, sponsor of our (Pay) What You Will KIDDSTUFF performances.

*Sensory Sensitive Performance: July 12 at 3 p.m.

Additional supports for attendees with be available, including noise-reducing headphones and earplugs, weighted lap pads, and fidgets. This performance is free, but an RSVP is required. For more information on the Sensory Sensitive performance, visit: hangartheatre.org/event/ss/

All tickets and subscriptions can be purchased online at www.HangarTheatre.org or by phone at 607.273.ARTS (2787) as well as at the Hangar Theatre Box Office, which is open Monday through Saturday, 12 PM to 6 PM, and one hour before every performance. All KIDDSTUFF performances take place at the Hangar Theatre.

About the Hangar Theatre

The Hangar Theatre is located at 801 Taughannock Blvd., north of Ithaca on Route 89 on the shores of Cayuga Lake. The Hangar Theatre building, once part of the Ithaca Municipal Airport, is home to the Hangar Theatre Company and serves as a venue for a variety of performing artists and community organizations.

About the Hangar Theatre Company

Now in its 45th season, the Hangar Theatre Company offers professional theatrical productions throughout the year and a renowned education program.

credit: Rachel Philipson





