HOW TO RETURN HOME CONCERT to be Presented at OFC's The Old Farm Café

Performances on Saturday, January 6 at 7PM and Sunday, January 7 at 3PM.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

OFC Creations will presents How To Return Home Concert!

Performances on Saturday, January 6 at 7PM and Sunday, January 7 at 3PM at OFC's The Old Farm Café (3450 Winton Place, next door to the theatre); Appropriate for all ages

ABOUT THE SHOW

You don't want to miss this incredible performance of some of the most talented young adult performers that call Rochester home. After growing up and getting their start performing in Rochester, they have all gone off to continue their Musical theatre or vocal performance training all over the country including Carnegie Mellon, Rider University, Emerson, Pace, and Belmont University among others. They are all home for a limited time and will be sharing their musical gifts in a special weekend of song... paying homage to HOME. Under the direction of Laura Jean Diekmann, the show will feature tunes like "Journey to the Past," "New York State Of Mind," "Astonishing" and many more. Let's welcome them all back HOME!

TICKETS ⬇️

Click Here

ABOUT THE CAFE VENUE

OFC's The Old Farm Cafe is located next door to the OFC Creations Theatre Center (3450 Winton Place). The cafe offers a one-of-a-kind experience, transporting guests to a captivating, whimsical, and unique theatrical barnyard. The cafe serves hot and cold drinks, coffee and other hand-crafted caffeinated beverages, and a range of scrumptious meals!

Please note, if you do not purchase all tickets at your table, you may be seated with other parties.


