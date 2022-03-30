Gospel Jubilee Returns To Proctors On Saturday, April 23

Two years after the coronavirus pandemic forced its silence, the critically acclaimed Gospel Jubilee returns to Proctors in Schenectady, NY. Don't miss the largest highly anticipated gospel celebration in the Capital District at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.

This uplifting celebration was created from the inspiration of Sara Hill, Executive Producer, to inspire and captivate the spiritual life of all communities in the Capital District. The Gospel Jubilee has reached the hearts and souls of many diverse cultures.

In its 10th year, it will surely be another "Roof Raiser" with special musical guest, gospel artist, Lorraine Stancil-Lawson. Lorraine has recorded and performed with gospel greats such as: Kurt Carr and The Kurt Carr Singers, Hezekiah Walker, Donnie McClurkin, Walter Hawkins, Le'Andria Johnson, Karen Clark-Sheard, Kirk Franklin and Tamela Mann.

Gospel Jubilee has a strong tradition of giving special recognition to community leaders and past trailblazers like Dr. Georgetta Dix, Rev. Dr. Minnie L. Burns, Annette De Lavallade, Margaret Cunningham and Artis Kitchen, as well as Wes Holloway, and Reverend Albert J. Holman, to name a few.

Keeping with that tradition, the 10th annual Gospel Jubilee will feature a special salute to Capital District's beloved, the late Regina "Gina" Parsons (member of Refreshing Springs Church, Schenectady, NY) and Antonia "Toni" Brown (member of Metropolitan New Testament Mission Baptist Church, Albany, NY). Both women were the Capital District's legendary voices and members of the Gospel Jubilee Mass Choir.

Gospel Jubilee features the Jubilee Mass Choir under the musical direction of the renowned Reverend Dr. Elgin Joseph Taylor, Sr. This annual event will bring immense joy and uplifting music to all in attendance.

Gospel Jubilee

6:00 p.m. Saturday, April 23

MainStage at Proctors, 432 State Street, Schenectady

TICKETS: $25, 518-346-6204, https://www.proctors.org/event/gospel-jubilee/