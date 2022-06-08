Ghostlight Players Presents Aaron Sorkin's A FEW GOOD MEN Beginning This Week

Ghostlight Players continues its 2022 season with Aaron Sorkin's searing courtroom drama A Few Good Men. Directed by Joseph Daly, A Few Good Men will be presented two weekends June 9 through 18 at Hemsley Hall (4 Arthur Kill Road) the Parish House for the Church of St. Andrew.

Aaron Sorkin's groundbreaking debut tells the story of a group of military lawyers assigned to defend two Marines in Guantanamo Bay. During the course of the trial, they uncover a high-level conspiracy designed to eliminate weaker soldiers in the name of patriotism.

The Navy lawyer, a callow young man more interested in softball games than the case, expects a plea bargain and a cover-up of what really happened. Prodded by a female member of his defense team, the lawyer eventually makes a valiant effort to defend his clients and, in so doing, puts the military mentality and the Marine code of honor on trial.



"Who doesn't love the movie, A Few Good Men? And how many people even knew it was a play first? And written by Aaron Sorkin...who, including The West Wing, The Newsroom, Moneyball and The Social Network has become one of America's premiere screenwriters," said director Joseph Daly. "I first did the play at SVPT shortly after the movie opened in 1992, playing the prosecutor...Kevin Bacon's role...and have wanted to do another version ever since. Originally scheduled for Spring of 2020, I've waited two years and several venue changes...but here it is! With a cast of the finest actors...a few good men and one woman...on Staten Island! We are ready to tell the story of Dawson and Downey and Lt.Kaffee and Col. Jessup! Can you handle it?"

Ghostlight's cast features Christian Cespedes as Harold Dawson, Tino DeAlmeida as Luden Downey, James West as Sam Weinberg, James McKeon as Daniel A. Kaffee, Marybeth Vinci as Joanne Galloway, Frank Randall as Isaac Whitaker, Mark Palladino as Matthew A. Markinson, Will Simancas as William T. Santiago, Greg McGovern as Nathan Jessep, Eric Rosen as Jonathan James Kendrick, Nick Gennaro as Jack Ross, Gary Bradley as Jeffrey Owen Howard, Charles Sullivan as Julius Alexander Randolph and Frank Ninivaggi as Walter Stone.



A Few Good Men is designed by Joseph Daly (set/sound design), Charles Sullivan (costume coordination) and Nick Diaz (lighting design). Katie Scibelli is production stage manager. Barbara Scalici is Assistant Director.

Performance times are 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 9 and 16, Friday, June 10 and 17, Saturday, June 11 and 18 and matinee Sunday, June 12 at 3:00pm. Proof of vaccination required. Tickets are $25 and $20 (seniors and students). Limited seating available. Tickets available at Ghostlight Players, Inc. Presents: A Few Good Men (onthestage.tickets)