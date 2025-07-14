GYPSY is Coming to The CENTER for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Up In One Productions will present Gypsy, often considered the greatest American musical, live, onstage at The CENTER for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck.

This landmark show explores the world of second-rate show business with brass, humor, heart, and sophistication With music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents, Gypsy debuted on Broadway in 1959 starring Ethel Merman and has had several Revivals starring Angela Lansbury (1974), Tyne Daly (1989), Bernadette Peters (2003), Patti LuPone (2008), Imelda Staunton (2015) and, most recently, Audra McDonald (2024). Over the years, Gypsy has won multiple Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Loosely based on the memoirs of burlesque artist Gypsy Rose Lee, the show focuses on her mother, Rose, whose name has become synonymous with the ultimate show business stage mother. The ambitious Rose treks across the country with her daughters, Baby June and Louise, in search of success with their homespun vaudeville act. As times change, Rose is forced to accept the demise of vaudeville and the rise of burlesque, as well as her daughters' quest for autonomy.

The musical contains many songs that have become popular standards, including "Everything's Coming Up Roses, "Small World", "Together" (Wherever We Go), "You Gotta Get a Gimmick", "All I Need Is The Girl" and "Let Me Entertain You".

Gypsy is directed by Nicole Tarcza and boasts of a popular veteran cast including Victoria Howland as Rose, Mary Kate Barnett as Louise, Kevin McCarthy as Herbie, and Lisa Bettencourt as June. The show opens July 18th and runs through August 10th.