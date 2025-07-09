GUYS ON ICE to Open Lake George Dinner Theatre 58th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lake George Dinner Theatre will open its 58th season with Guys on Ice, The Ice Fishing Musical with book and lyrics by Fred Alley, and music by James Kaplan. The musical runs July 11 through August 30, 2025. Spend a day in the life of longtime buddies, Marvin and Lloyd as they wait for the fish to bite while they spin wit and wisdom through hilarious tunes about life, friendship, and the one that got away! With songs like "The Wishing Hole" and "Fish is de Miracle Food," this inspired musical comedy promises to be more fun than sitting on an upended bucket over a hole on a frozen lake!

Artist Director, Jarel Davidow, shares: "I am excited to bring this sweet, funny show to our audiences this season. It's not everyday that you come across a musical about two old friends spending the day ice fishing in Wisconsin. I adore the premise and when I read the script, I just completely fell in love with the characters." We think that you will, too.

We are thrilled to welcome New York City based performers Trevor Bunce, Tom Staggs and Dayle Vander Sande to the Lake George Dinner Theatre stage this summer. John Benware returns as musical director and choreographer, accompanying this talented trio at each performance.

Lake George Dinner Theatre offers seven performances per week with matinee shows on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and evening shows on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Seating for the matinee begins promptly with lunch at 11:30 am with the performance at 1:00 pm. The evening show begins with dinner at 6:00 pm followed by the performance at 7:30 pm. Meal choices for both matinee and evening shows are Center Cut Bone in Pork Chop, Chicken Française, Faroe Island Salmon or Vegetarian Pasta Primavera. All meals are served with salad, rolls, dessert and coffee or tea.