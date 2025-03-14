GUYS AND DOLLS and More Set for Redhouse 2025-2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Redhouse Arts Center has unveiled its 2025-2026 theatre season, themed “In Living Color”—a season packed with gripping stories of addiction and redemption, love and loss, heartbreak and triumph. With a mix of groundbreaking new works, beloved classics, and high-energy musicals, this lineup promises something for every theatre lover. Subscription packages are available at discounted prices (available through March 28, 2025).



BabelFest: A Festival of New American Plays

September 25 - 28, 2025

This September, Redhouse proudly launches BabelFest: A Festival of New American Plays! Dedicated to uplifting fresh and underrepresented voices, this exhilarating four-day event will showcase eleven dynamic new plays, offering a stage to perspectives often unheard. Packed with performances, interactive classes, and networking events, BabelFest is free for all, with subscribers having access to early-access seat reservations. Don’t miss this extraordinary celebration of storytelling and innovation.



Guys and Dolls

December 5 - 21, 2025

Book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser

Directed by Temar Underwood, Music Direction by Colin Keating, Choreography by Felipe Panamá

Roll the dice and get ready for a thrilling holiday in the city that never sleeps! Redhouse brings the dazzle of Times Square to life with the musical comedy hailed by The New York Daily News as “perfect.” With its iconic score, high-stakes romance, and non-stop laughs, Guys and Dolls is the ultimate feel-good show of the season.



The Motherf**ker with the Hat

February 11 - 15, 2026

By Stephen Adly Guirgis

Directed by Blondean Young

Raw, real, and ridiculously funny! This fast-paced, razor-sharp comedy delves into addiction, recovery, and redemption with unfiltered humor and gripping intensity. From Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis, this Tony-nominated play pulls no punches!



Da

March 20 - 29, 2026

By Hugh Leonard

Directed by Vincent Cardinal

Presented in association with 5 for the Show

TV legend Fred Grandy (The Love Boat) returns to Redhouse to star in Da, Hugh Leonard’s poignant, Tony Award-winning Irish memory play. This deeply moving story of family, identity, and reconciliation will warm your heart and bring laughter through tears.



Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill

June 5 - 14, 2026

Book by Diablo Cody, Music by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard

Directed by Temar Underwood, Music Direction by Ben Borenstein, Choreography by Maya June Dwyer

You oughta know—this is the must-see event of the season! Experience the hit 15-time Tony-nominated musical inspired by Alanis Morissette’s iconic, generation-defining album. With a gripping story and an electrifying soundtrack, this show will have you singing, crying, and cheering all night long!

“Redhouse is deeply committed to fostering community engagement through our productions and educational initiatives,” says Artistic Director Temar Underwood. “This season, we’re providing exciting opportunities for local talent—including young performers—to shine on our stage in Guys and Dolls and Jagged Little Pill.” Local auditions for all productions will be held April 23-25 at Redhouse.

Under the leadership of Director of Education Marguerite Mitchell, Redhouse’s Education Department continues to offer premier youth programs, preparing local kids for professional and community theatre.

Season subscriptions officially launch Friday, March 14th with exclusive early bird pricing available until March 28th! Subscribers enjoy discounted seats, priority access before general ticket sales, and free seat exchanges—making it the best way to experience the magic of Redhouse.

Comments