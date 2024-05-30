GUYS AND DOLLS & More Set for Opera Saratoga 62nd Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Friday, May 31 at 1:15pm, Opera Saratoga will kick off its 62nd season with a gathering and press event on the steps of Universal Preservation Hall.

Opera Saratoga opens its thrilling 2024 season with a short glimpse into the upcoming performances of Guys and Dolls, Cosi fan tutte, and more! Press and the public are invited to a brief event on the steps of Universal Preservation Hall to kick off the Opera Saratoga Summer Festival. General and Artistic Director Mary Birnbaum will discuss highlights from the season, her first as curator, director and producer.

"This season is a love letter to Saratoga Springs, paying homage to its history of racing and gambling, while also embracing its love and support of the arts" says Birnbaum. "Please join us on May 31st, as well as for the upcoming season from June 2nd through July 7th."

Representatives from the Opera Saratoga Board, Universal Preservation Hall and the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce will also be on hand to answer questions.

Universal Preservation Hall is located at 25 Washington Street, Saratoga Springs, NY

If you are interested in learning more about Opera Saratoga's 2024 season, visit www.operasaratoga.org.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE REV