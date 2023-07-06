Five Trustees Added to Syracuse Stage Board

Syracuse Stage has announced five new members have joined its Board of trustees: Colleen A. Gaetano, vice president (retired), The Estée Lauder Companies; Rob “Skip” Lentz, executive vice president, Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA); Maria Lesinski, associate, Newman + Lickstein; Andrea Waldman, community volunteer; and Maryam Al-Hindi Wasmund, chief financial officer, Filtertech Inc.

“Syracuse Stage will truly benefit from the variety of backgrounds and experiences our new board leadership and members bring to the table,” said Jill Anderson, managing director, Syracuse Stage. “Each and every one of them is passionate about the arts, believes in the transformative power of live theatre and is committed to helping Syracuse Stage continue to reach its goal of providing the highest quality of professional live theatre to the Central New York community.”

Gaetano spent more than 20 years in global education and artistry with The Estée Lauder Companies in New York City. Prior to her transition to the beauty industry, she was an opera singer and performed in famed venues worldwide, including the Salle Pleyel Concert Hall in Paris, The Kennedy Center, The Rome Opera, and more. Gaetano is a graduate of the Department of Drama at Syracuse University’s School of Visual and Performing Arts, where she also earned her Actors’ Equity card at Syracuse Stage. She holds a master’s degree from the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. Gaetano currently splits her time between New York City and Utica, New York.

In his current position at Zeta Global, Lentz leads the global service and operations team. He has also held numerous leadership positions in digital marketing, technology startup, investment and software firms. Lentz holds a master’s degree of business administration from MIT Sloan, a master’s degree in Computer Engineering from Syracuse University and a bachelor’s degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). He splits his time between Manhattan and Skaneateles, New York.

Lesinski is an associate at Newman + Lickstein where she specializes in corporate and entertainment matters. Prior to moving to Syracuse, she worked in-house at some of the world’s leading media companies on a wide range of unscripted television projects, including The Walt Disney Company, FremantleMedia and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) Studios. Lesinski received her undergraduate degree at Boston College and graduated cum laude from Syracuse University College of Law, where she concurrently earned her master’s degree at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. She resides in the Westcott area of Syracuse with her partner, Ben, and their rescue bulldog, Howard.

Waldman has spent the past several years active in the Syracuse not-for-profit space, including two years as the administrative director of the Syracuse Community Hebrew School. She is an active board member for Syracuse Children’s Theatre and Make A Wish Central New York. Prior to her community work, Waldman held leadership roles for Express Mart Convenience Stores. She is a graduate of Syracuse University and currently resides in Jamesville, New York with her family.

Wasmund is currently the chief financial officer at Filtertech Inc. and board member of the YMCA of Fayetteville. She was a member of the Fabius-Pompey Board of Education for 18 years, served on the OCM BOCES board of education, was a board member at Interfaith Works of CNY and is a past president of the Junior League of Syracuse. She currently resides in Syracuse and is a mother of five and grandmother of three.

A full list of board members can be found at www.SyracuseStage.org.