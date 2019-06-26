FLMTF Announces Cast Of GRAND HOTEL

Opening on July 10th at the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival (FLMTF) is the song and dance spectacular, Grand Hotel. The show runs through July 31 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Emerson Park.

Grand Hotel is directed and choreographed by Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock. Brian Cimmet as musical director. Scenic design is by Michael Schweikardt, sound design by Ed Chapman, lighting design by Adam Honoré, and costumes by resident FLMTF costume designer, Tiffany Howard.

The Cast of Grand Hotel:

Michele Ragusa (Broadway: Young Frankenstein, Ragtime, Titanic) will appear as Elizaveta Grushinskaya and Patrick Cummings (Broadway: Bright Star, National Tour: Bright Star) as Baron Felix Von Gaigern. Flaemmchen will be played by Samantha Sturm (Broadway: My Fair Lady, CATS, Holiday Inn), with Neal Benari (Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof, Aida) as Doctor Otternschlag and Dino Nicandros (The Secret Garden and Young Frankenstein at 3-D Theatricals) as Otto Kringelein. Mark Hardy (Broadway: Les Miserables, Titanic) will play Hermann Preysing, with Kristen Gehling (FLMTF: Damn Yankees) as Raffaela, Jake Mills (Nat'l Tour: The Sound of Music, FLMTF: Holiday Inn) as Witt/Zinnowitz and Sam Stoll (FLMTF: Mamma Mia!) as Erik. The Jimmys will be played by Wesley Barnes (FLMTF: Mamma Mia!) and Darius Jordan Lee (Off-Broadway: Clueless). The Grand Hotel ensemble will feature: Guiliana Augello, Elizabeth Brady, Kyle Caress, Sasha Conley, Elaine Cotter, Liam Fitzpatrick, Fabian-Joubert Gallmeister, Abby Hazlett, Tyler Joseph, Lilli Komurek, Andrew Norlen, Elle-May Patterson, and Evan Woods Gunter.

This year marks the company's 61st season which also includes upcoming productions of South Pacific August 7 - 28, Working, a Musical September 4 - 21, and Loch Ness, a New Musical September 28 - October 13.

Tickets for Grand Hotel can be purchased by phone at 315-255-1785 or toll free at 1-800-457-8897, and online at FingerLakesMTF.com.

Headquartered in Auburn, NY, the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival is a dynamic arts organization committed to creating theatrical experiences at the highest levels of artistic integrity. It leverages the power of the arts as a tool for entertainment, education, social awareness and cultural development in its community and in the region. The Festival is situated in the picturesque Finger Lakes wine region of Central New York. Four hours from NYC and located between Syracuse, Rochester and Ithaca, the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival is one of the largest producing musical theatre organizations in New York State, outside of New York City. Find Merry Go Round Finger Lakes Music Theatre on Facebook, follow @FingerLakesMTF on Twitter and Instagram and visit www.FingerLakesMTF.com.





