FIRST DATE to Kick Off Depot Theatre's Main Stage Season

The Depot Theatre's 47th Main Stage season will kick off with a hilarious, high-energy match made in musical theatre heaven: FIRST DATE, the offbeat Broadway hit that proves sometimes, love shows up when you least expect it. FIRST DATE premiered on Broadway in 2013 and has since played to sold-out houses across the country.

Book by Austin Winsberg

Music and Lyrics by Alan Zachary & Michael Weiner

Directed and choreographed by Beth Glover from the Depot Theatre's Artistic Production Management Team, with music direction by Aaron Jodoin, FIRST DATE runs June 26-July 13 and features a dynamic cast of returning Depot Theatre alums and exciting new faces.

THE CAST:

Aaron Penzel (Aaron) makes his Depot Theatre debut as the buttoned-up blind date who finds himself wildly unprepared for what the night has in store.

Tiara Whaley (Casey) returns to the Theatre as the edgy, quick-witted serial dater who's seen it all-until now.

Amy Fitts (Woman #1) brings her signature charm and comedic timing back to the Depot Theatre, fresh off stages from NYC to Tokyo (and Riverdale High School, where she now teaches drama).

Khalid Rivera (Man #1), a Broadway and TV veteran, adds flair to every scene, whether playing a disapproving dad, a fabulous ex, or the voice inside your head.

Vincent DiGeronimo (Man #2) returns to Westport after his crowd-pleasing turn as Uncle Fester in The Addams Family, now tackling a series of scene-stealing characters.

The music pulses live from the pit thanks to an all-star band featuring Jane Boxall (drums), Andy Tompkins (guitar), and Felix Haskins (bass). The production is stage managed by Lydya Felix.

"FIRST DATE is a zany, heartfelt ride through every awkward, unexpected, and potentially romantic twist a blind date can throw at you," says Glover. "It's fast-paced, sharply written, and performed by an extraordinary ensemble who bring these wonderfully human characters to life."

Audiences looking for a deeper dive into the creative process are invited to attend the Depot Dialogue, a post-show discussion with cast and crew following the Thursday, July 3 performance.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

When tightly wound Aaron is set up with serial-dater Casey, a casual drink at a busy New York restaurant turns into a riotous exploration of modern dating, as every ex, friend, and inner voice crashes the party. With clever songs and rapid-fire banter, FIRST DATE is a celebration of risk, connection, and the courage it takes to put your heart on the line.

TICKETS & INFO:

Preview Performances - $25 Tickets

Be part of the behind-the-scenes magic and experience the show before the critics and the crowds:

● Thursday, June 26 - The very first public performance of FIRST DATE. This is your chance to witness the moment the show hits the stage for the first time. Even though it's not opening night, expect that unmistakable opening-night electricity, plus the thrill of knowing you're seeing it before anyone else.

● Friday, June 27 - Our official Preview Night, fully staged and performed at a lower ticket price to make professional theatre more accessible for all.

Regular performances run June 28-July 13.

