FINDING NEVERLAND Regional Premiere & More Set for OFC Creations Theatre 'Broadway In Brighton' 2025-2026 Season

OFC Creations Theatre has announced the 2025-2026 Broadway in Brighton Series, back for a third year, after last season's impressive lineup featured Tony and Emmy nominated actors from Hollywood and Broadway.

OFC's Broadway in Brighton Series is comprised of six professional musical productions under the direction of OFC's Executive Director Eric Vaughn Johnson, featuring performers from New York City, Los Angeles, and across the country, continuing OFC's inclusion of celebrities in featured roles across the season.

This season's focus is centered around the importance of family, the family you are born into and your chosen family found along life's journey. The series includes: Finding Neverland, the first Rochester-produced production and one of the first regional theatres in the country to perform; Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas: The Musical, another regional premiere where again, OFC is one of the first to produce it in the country; Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, a first Rochester-produced production, starring Garrett Clayton as The Grinch (From Teen Beach Movie, The Fosters, and Hairspray LIVE!); Hello, Dolly!, a golden age hit musical; The Bodyguard: The Musical, the breathtaking romantic thriller based on the popular Whitney Houston film; and Over the Rainbow: The Golden Girls Musical, where our favorite ladies are back in a world premiere! Additionally, there is a special series add-on! Home For The Holidays with The Calamari Sisters!

Families come in all shapes and sizes, and OFC strives to reflect this beauty through their shows onstage and off.

"We are committed to bringing beloved shows to Rochester that are not often produced, unique musicals that vary in origin and genre, and stories you know you'll love but may not have known existed," shares Johnson about the new season. "OFC works directly with authors, estates, and special professional licensing agreements to secure a series we're proud to make part of our legacy."

OFC Creations celebrates their 20th anniversary this year, a fixture of the Rochester, NY performing arts scene since 2005. After opening the 260-seat OFC Creations Theatre Center in 2020, OFC has continued to expand with the largest educational theater program for young actors in New York State, opening an immersive theatrical restaurant and cabaret performance venue in 2022. The 2025-2026 season marks the third year of the Broadway in Brighton Series, a professional regional theater season guaranteeing theatrical excellence for audiences.

Subscriptions for the 2025-2026 season are now on sale!

Book the six show subscription to receive the package discount and many exclusive benefits, by taking advantage of the Super Early Bird Subscription price, now through June 1, 2025.

OFC's Broadway in Brighton 2025-2026 Series:

FIRST ROCHESTER PRODUCED PRODUCTION: Finding Neverland

September 25-October 19, 2025 at OFC Creations Theatre Center

Book by James Graham, Music and Lyrics by Gary Barlow & Eliot Kennedy, Based on the Miramax Motion Picture written by David Magee and the play by Allan Knee

Synopsis: Based on the Oscar-winning movie, Finding Neverland tells the uplifting story behind one of the world's most beloved characters: Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four Young Brothers and their beautiful, widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys' enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible, and the wonder of childhood lasts forever.

The show's bubbly pop score comes courtesy of British singer Gary Barlow (formerly of the boy band Take That) and Grammy Award-winning songwriter Eliot Kennedy, who's penned tunes for the likes of The Spice Girls and Bryan Adams. Weaving together real-life events and flights of fancy into the world of The Lost Boys and Captain Hook, don't miss this glorious musical as it swashbuckles its way to you!

OFC will be one of the first regional theatres in the country to present this hit musical.

REGIONAL PREMIERE: Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas: The Musical

November 26-December 7, 2025 at OFC Creations Theatre Center

Music and Lyrics by Paul Williams, Book by Timothy Allen McDonald & Christopher Gattelli, A theatrical adaptation of the Jim Henson Television Special Based on the illustrated book Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas by Russell Hoban & Lillian Hoban

Synopsis: Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas brings the beloved Jim Henson television special to life, live on stage. Hailed by The New York Times for its "superb score" by Academy Award-winning songwriter Paul Williams, this nostalgic tale takes us to Frogtown Hollow, where Ma and Emmet Otter risk what little they have to make each other's holiday dreams come true. This very merry musical is a heartwarming celebration perfect for the entire family.

Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas is a theatrical adaptation of the Jim Henson Television Special and is based on the illustrated book Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas by Russell Hoban and Lillian Hoban. The acclaimed musical premiered at Goodspeed Opera House in 2008 and played Off-Broadway at the New Victory Theater in December of 2021.

The music and lyrics for Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas are written by the legendary Paul Williams, the recipient of an Academy Award, two Golden Globe Awards and three Grammy Awards. His songs "The Rainbow Connection" and "Evergreen;" are included in the American Film Institute's List of Top Movie Songs of All Time. The New York Times called Williams's score for Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas "as playful as it is heart-whole beautiful."

OFC will be one of the first theatres in the country to present this brand-new musical.

FIRST ROCHESTER PRODUCED PRODUCTION: Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

December 18, 2025-January 4, 2026 at the OFC Creations Theatre Center

Based on the book How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss; Book and Lyrics by Timothy Mason; Music by Mel Marvin

Starring Garrett Clayton as The Grinch (From Teen Beach Movie, The Fosters, and Hairspray LIVE!)

Synopsis: A miserly and miserable, ever-so-cantankerous Grinch has observed the despicable Christmas joy of the Whos with disdain, from a distance, for decades. Enough! In this favorite holiday story, filled with toe-tapping music and Seussian rhymes, he conceives a dastardly plot to destroy the holiday they love. It's the smallest of the Whos, tiny Cindy Lou, who extends a hand. Through the combination of kindness and community, we witness not only a change in the course of Who-History, but the size and capacity of the cantankerous Grinch's heart.

Based on the iconic animated film and beloved children's book, Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas!, the musical features the hit songs "You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas" from the original animated television special. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is "two sizes too small," decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos. Don't miss what The New York Times calls "100 times better than any bedtime story."

OFC is one of the first regional theatres in the country to present this brand-new musical and is the first Rochester-produced production.

Garrett Clayton (The Grinch) returns to OFC Creations Theatre Center after last performing in Frank N Furter in The Rocky Horror Show in 2023. Garrett can be seen heavily recurring on the live action FAIRLY ODDPARENTS reboot for Paramount+. He recently won the Ovation Award for Best Lead Actor in a Musical for his performance as 'Pennywise' in IT: A MUSICAL PARODY at The Rockwell Table & Stage, and was nominated for Best Actor by Broadwayworld.com. In features, he can currently be seen in BETWEEN WORLDS opposite Nicholas Cage, as well as a lead in the indie PEEL opposite Emile Hirsch.

Garrett is well known for playing 'Link' in NBC's HAIRSPRAY LIVE!, and was the lead of the indie feature KING COBRA opposite James Franco and Christian Slater, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival to incredible reviews. It was an edgy turn for Garrett, who was previously known for one of the leads of the Disney TEEN BEACH MOVIE franchise as well as his recurring role on ABC Family's THE FOSTERS. Additionally, his thriller film DON'T HANG UP premiered at the LA Film Festival and he acted opposite Al Pacino and Judith Light at The Pasadena Playhouse production of GOD LOOKED AWAY.

In recent months, Garrett has been busy curating an online audience of 4.7 million followers on TikTok and 1.5 million followers on Instagram, where he primarily posts dance content. Additionally, he and his husband host a Spotify series called A Gay In The Life (AGITL). AGITL is a behind-the-scenes look at their personal life, and interviews with LGBT and queer people from around the world about love, dating, sexuality, gender, LGBTQ+ rights, and more. Their mission is to help educate and inform others about the lives of LGBTQ+ from various communities, and to speak with them about the ways in which their cultures, traditions, social norms, familial expectations, and religions have impacted their lives.

GOLDEN AGE MUSICAL: Hello, Dolly!

January 29-February 15, 2026 at the OFC Creations Theatre Center

Book by Michael Stewart, Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman, Based on the play The Matchmaker by Thornton Wilder, Original Production Directed and Choreographed by Gower Champion, Produced for the Broadway Stage by David Merrick and Champion Five, Inc.

Synopsis: In 1880's Yonkers a rich and cantankerous widower by the name of Horace Vandergelder is on the lookout for a wife. To help him on his quest he engages the services of professional matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi, but little does he know that Dolly has his perfect match in mind from their very first meeting - herself! Now all she has to do is make Horace realize it as well!

Featuring the timeless songs "Put On Your Sunday Clothes," "Before the Parade Passes By," "It Only Takes A Moment," and the title song, Hello, Dolly! is an extravagant old-school treat, following the efforts of the titular matchmaker to land a wealthy and cantankerous widow.

Based on Thornton Wilder's play The Matchmaker, the show debuted on Broadway in 1964 as a storming success, winning an unprecedented 10 Tonys at that year's ceremony and was adapted for the big screen five years later.

ROMANTIC THRILLER: The Bodyguard: The Musical

April 9-26, 2026 at the OFC Creations Theatre Center

Book by Alexander Dinelaris, Based on the Warner Bros. film, Screenplay by Lawrence Kasdan, Produced with permission of Warner Bros. Theatre Venture, Inc., Originally produced in the West End by Michael Harrison and David Ian

Synopsis: The Bodyguard: The Musical follows a charged star-crossed love story between a soul diva and her personal bodyguard in the face of constant danger. The 1992 blockbuster movie propelled Whitney Houston to superstardom, along with romantic lead Kevin Costner, and is revered as one of the best romantic thrillers in cinema.

Following attempts on a young superstar's life by an obsessed stalker, former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer is hired to protect his new charge. But as Farmer discovers to his chagrin is that show business works differently from life in the White House; his employer Rachel Marron is fiercely headstrong, stubborn and refuses to cooperate. A romantically charged tug-of-war ensues, as both attempt to assert their authority; however, the last thing that they expected to happen was to fall in love.

The Bodyguard features a multitude of Whitney Houston's greatest hits, including "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," "So Emotional," "How Will I Know," "I'm Every Woman," "Saving All My Love," "Run to You," "I Have Nothing," and one of the biggest selling songs of all time - "I Will Always Love You."

WORLD PREMIERE: Over the Rainbow: The Golden Girls Musical

May 14-31, 2026 at the OFC Creations Theatre Center

Conceived, written, and directed by Eric Vaughn Johnson

Synopsis: The Golden Girls are back by popular demand, get ready to take an unforgettable trip "Over the Rainbow" in this uproarious musical parody!

When a fierce hurricane sweeps through Miami, Dorothy Zbornak is whisked away to the magical land of Oz. There, she must find her way back home to Miami, by teaming up with some unexpected companions. Rose, the loveable yet clueless Scarecrow from St Olaf, who's searching for a brain. Blanche, the sultry Southern Tin-Belle, desperately in need of a heart (and maybe a little romance). And, of course, the sharp-tongued Sophia the Lion, searching for courage while biting back at anyone who crosses her path.

Dorothy and her three friends will sing, dance, and wisecrack their way down the yellow brick road on their musical adventure. Will the girls find their heart, brain, and courage - along with a little Miami sunshine? It's a musical mashup you won't want to miss!

This brand-new musical is the perfect blend of wit, charm, and nostalgia. Full of vibrant tunes, hilarious zingers, and enough sass to light up the stage, this musical delivers a fun, nostalgic ride you'll never forget.

Over The Rainbow: The Golden Girls Musical stars the Rochester Golden Girls, after previously performing sold out Golden Girls musical parodies in 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2024. Based on the 1980s sitcom, Rochester's Golden Girls are played by a cast of professional male actors with a brand-new storyline set present day. Starring Eric Vaughn Johnson as Dorothy (originally Bea Arthur); Hunter Ekberg as Rose (originally Betty White); Eric Schutt as Blanche (originally Rue McClanahan); and Shawn Gray as Sophia (originally Estelle Getty), alongside OFC favorites Paul Urriola, Ben Reiner, and Calvin Staropoli.

SERIES ADD-ON! Home For The Holidays with The Calamari Sisters

December 11-14, 2025 at the OFC Creations Theatre Center

Synopsis: Your favorite public access cable TV stars - The Calamari Sisters - are back with their brand-new Christmas show! In typical fashion, they'll be bringing their plus-sized chaos to this Yuletide season with new Italian recipes, hilarious anecdotes, and of course, singing and dancing their way through some of your favorite holiday tunes. Join Delphine & Carmela as they make a musical mad dash to host their extended family for the holidays - aunts, uncles, cousins galore, and even Dominick the Donkey! With The Calamari Sisters, peace on Earth isn't even an option.

This series add on is not included in the season subscription, however subscribers will receive 10% off tickets by calling the box office.

