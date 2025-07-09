Emily Kristen Morris and More to Lead WAITRESS at the Hangar Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hangar Theatre has revealed casting and creative team details for its regional premiere production of Waitress, running July 11â€“19, 2025, in Ithaca, New York. Featuring music and lyrics by Grammy winner Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson, the show is adapted from the 2007 film written by Adrienne Shelly.

Waitress follows Jenna, a gifted pie-baker stuck in a small town and a troubled marriage. When a local baking contest and a handsome new doctor arrive on the scene, Jenna faces a turning point in her lifeâ€”and a chance to rediscover her courage and dream big again.

Directed by Hangar Producing Artistic Director Shirley Serotsky, the production marks the theatreâ€™s 51st mainstage season. Serotsky is joined by choreographer Aimee Rials and musical director Jeremy Pletter. The creative team includes scenic designer Debra Kim Sivigny, Costume Designer Johnna Presby, lighting designer Sara Gosses, sound designer Amanda Werre, and production stage manager Amanda Spooner.

The cast is led by Emily Kristen Morris (Wicked, Something Rotten national tours) as Jenna, with Nattalyee Randall as Becky, Jordan Hayakawa as Dawn, Steven Grant Douglas as Dr. Pomatter, and Nickolaus ColÃ³n as Earl. Greg Bostwick, a longtime Ithaca favorite, appears as Joe.

Additional cast members include Lucia Cassetta, Camryn Golden, and Skylar Weiner (alternating as Lulu), Anthony Cataldo as Cal, Nick Petrelli as Ogie, and ensemble members Palyce Berrian, Megan Bush, Kaden Hawkins, Ifeoma Ihuoma, Sterling Nelson Jones, and Mary Malaney.

Performances begin with a preview on Thursday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. and officially open Friday, July 11. A post-show talkback with members of the cast and creative team will take place Tuesday, July 15 following the evening performance.

Waitress is presented as part of the Hangarâ€™s Pay What You Will (PWYW) program, which ensures accessible pricing for all audiences. PWYW is supported by Schlather, Stumbar, Parks & Salk, LLP, and Wegmans Food Market.

Tickets and full performance details are available at hangartheatre.org/event/waitress or by calling 607-273-2787.