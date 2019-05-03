Eddie Brill, Mary Dimino, Alyssa Sequoia Announced At Hudson Valley Writers Center

Performing Saturday May 4th at the Hudson Valley Writers Center are award winning comics and story tellers Eddie Brill, Mary Dimino and Alyssa Sequoia. The event is apart of the monthly series titled "Can I Tell You Something? Stand Up with Story." The performance takes place in the beautifully restored Philipse Manor Station, now headquarters and performance space for the Hudson Valley Writers Center, and is listed on the National and State Registers of Historic Places.

Eddie Brill, a three time MAC Award winner for Best Male Comedian, for seventeen years worked as the audience warm-up on The Late Show with David Letterman, along with ten performances on The Late Show. Eddie Brill has been seen on Comedy Central Presents, FX's Louie, Dr Katz Professional Therapist, Comics Come Home and The Joe Rogan Experience.

Brill tours frequently, performing in the US as well as England, Ireland, France, Australia, Amsterdam and Hong Kong. At one time, he was a humor consultant for Reader's Digest.

Mary Dimino, a multiple award winning solo show writer, will be performing an excerpt from her one woman show Scared Skinny, coupled with her stand-up and latest stories. Scared Skinny is winner of an Overall Excellence Award for Outstanding Solo Show from The New York International Fringe Festival and was nominated for Special Production by MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs). Scared Skinny runs in New York city's theatre district with residencies and sold out runs which have including Times Square Arts Center, The Laurie Beechman Theater and The 13th Street Repertory Theater.

"Scared Skinny: A One (Hundred Pound Lighter) Woman Show" was featured in The Wall Street Journal as one of the must see shows in New York's Fringe, stating "Dimino shares her story of weight loss with riotously funny delivery. With her cherubic face and energetic sweetness, she is a natural comedic performer. Scared Skinny is a tale of personal triumph that anyone can relate to, and be entertained by."

Mary Dimino, also a familiar face on television, is a Gracie Allen award winner for her work featured on the PBS show "FAT: What No One is Telling You." Dimino's television appearances include NBC's Today Show, FOX's Laughs, HBO's Chris Rock Show, VH-1's Best Week Ever, Comedy Central's Graham Norton Effect, NY-1, Sirius XM, AMC Interstitial Comedy, ABC World News Tonight, sketches on Conan O'Brien and numerous national commercials.

Alyssa Sequoia, a Westchester County native, is a comedian, story-teller and singer/songwriter. Sequoia started her career in New York City playing her originals and jazz standards in cafes and club. She since recorded two full length albums, "Within" and "Queen Anns Lace." Currently she plays in comedy clubs through out the city and beyond. That evening she will be featuring her stories about alternative treatments on her quest to heal from Crohn's Disease.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting Event Brite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stand-up-with-story-can-i-tell-u-something-tickets-60478218981?fbclid=IwAR0UBc_tvG5lvO4AMqfyCvS8NDY_15ReoqaFW7QOWlX3AUzOwumBsn3uBNo





