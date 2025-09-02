EVERY BRILLIANT THING Comes To The CENTER's Black Box

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck will continue its Black Box series with Every Brilliant Thing, a one-person play written by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe that finds light and laughter even in life's darkest corners.

Performed by Ivy Meehan, Every Brilliant Thing is a heartfelt yet humorous exploration of love, depression, and the lengths we go to for those we care about. Through the eyes of a six-year-old, a list of "brilliant things" is created to lift the spirits of a mother struggling with depression. From "Ice cream" and "Water fights" to "Peeing in the ocean and nobody knows," the list grows, transforming into a surprisingly touching and comedic tribute to the joy that life can offer.

The Black Box space, located downstairs at the venue, has limited seating and encourages a unique sense of closeness between audience and performer. Created in 2023 under the leadership of former Artistic and Managing Director Lou Trapani, the Black Box was envisioned as a home for smaller-scale and more intimate works that may not suit the Main Stage, but can offer profound emotional impact. Every Brilliant Thing exemplifies that mission and creates what director Christine Crawfis describes as "a coffee chat story that builds community."

Crawfis emphasizes the show's interactive nature and its deep emotional resonance. "Storytelling is the most time-tested way to transmit meaning from one human being to another," she says. "With Every Brilliant Thing, you will leave the theatre with a better sense of community. The variable hard-wired into this show is you, the audience. You enter the Black Box as an individual, but you will leave as a member of a community."

Tickets are $15. Seating is extremely limited, so advance reservations are strongly encouraged.

Every Brilliant Thing is recommended for audiences ages 16+ due to its frank discussion of depression and suicide.

