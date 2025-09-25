Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company to Present FRAMING MENERBES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company will present Framing Ménerbes in Johnson City, New York on October 15th. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Daniel Gwirtzman and special guest Eli Horwatt. The screening at The Schorr Family Firehouse Stage includes a 6PM reception, a 7PM screening, and an 8PM Q&A. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased now.

CHOREOGRAPHER Donald Byrd ON FRAMING MÉNERBES:

"I think the first thing I thought was how beautiful the place is and how lucky those people are to live there. And I also thought that you think it's beautiful too. The beauty of the place was seductive but not in a kind of sinister way, it had a sweetness about the seductiveness of the place, and I thought that that's what you were responding to, that emotional sense of a place, how you felt being there, how you felt being around and with those people, and in a sense it felt a bit like a valentine to them. And so I think that was an interesting way to engage with it. I'm an artist too, so most of us, we make things about ourselves. Not that I'm saying that 'yourself' was not in it, but you were sharing yourself in terms of how you perceived these people, and with us as a result of that. There are things about it that I found for that reason moving. I found it moving because you have a kind of generosity that way, with the people and the place. That generosity always moves me. I'm not a particularly generous person. So when I see generosity in other people I'm kind of touched by it. I was touched by that. You are, I would say, an abstract, non-linear thinker and the film is kind of an abstract non-linear piece. And what that does I think is it invites us as a viewer to make our own connections. And I like that. You don't tell us what to think, what to feel, any of that stuff. And I really appreciate that."

Framing Ménerbes frames a stunning village in Provence, its natural beauty of far-reaching vistas, mountains, vineyards, and the light for which it is known, taken in through the prism of choreographer, filmmaker, and dancer Daniel Gwirtzman, celebrating thirty years as a New York City artist in 2025. The film combines the vicarious excitement of a travelogue with a documentary-like portrait of an artist's creative process, immersing the viewer into the picturesque landscapes, charming architecture, and beauty of dance. Daniel shot each frame of the film, capturing the dancer who has been with him the longest, himself! A dozen participants from the region joined as performers in this film which illuminates the inspiration to produce art. The film had its European (France) and US (NYC) premieres in June 2025.

SAYS DANIEL ABOUT FRAMING MÉNERBES:

"I was given a huge gift and I ran with it, following the sun's trajectory and exploiting it to shoot. Days were long because the days were long. I was up before the sun rose and after it sunk late at night. Knowing the time was limited I pushed myself to get out, into some precarious places at times, and create. Most happily, bounding into Provence with this energy and friends I had met the first time I was there in 2016, there was a level of support, which spread out within the village; sixteen participants who were intrigued answered the pied piper's call. The goal of each day was to highlight a place that could be lit by the sun. A gift to chase it and be so inspired. Framing Ménerbes is the result of this. As a dancer, to be in this shape at this age was a gift as well. I was pushed and I answered my own call as a choreographer. The excitement of this synergy undergirds the film."

SPECIAL GUEST BIO

Eli Horwatt is a scholar and film curator focused on the intersection of documentary and experimental media. He completed his PhD at York University (Toronto) with a dissertation on the aesthetic legacy of conceptual and post-minimal art in experimental film and documentary. He has programmed for the Wavelengths sidebar at the Toronto International Film Festival, Hot Docs International Documentary Festival, Pleasure Dome, and at Colgate University's Alternative Cinema series. His writing on experimental documentary, contemporary found footage practice, and institutional critique in new media art may be found in journals such as Framework, World Records, CineAction, and Millennium Film Journal. His most recent work examines guerilla projections by The Illuminator Collective in New York City and organizing by independent filmmakers for fair remuneration at film festivals.

