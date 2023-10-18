DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE! Comes to Proctors

Following last year’s fan-frenzy that led to a spectacular run of sold-out shows, Dancing with the Stars is back on tour to heat up this winter with a dazzling, sexy, high energy, brand-new live production! Launching January 11th at Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, this year’s all-new stage show will feature your favorite professional dancers from the hit television series performing glittering new numbers as well as some of the unbelievable showstoppers featured in season 32.

The show comes to Proctors in Schenectady on January 25, 2024.

Audiences at Dancing with the Stars: Live! will have the opportunity to experience the breathless excitement, the athleticism, and the artistry they see in the TV show’s famed ballroom live, up-close, and personal. The tour delivers an unforgettable night of electrifying dance performances from world-renowned dancers who topped the leaderboard, including Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, GLEB SAVCHENKO, EMMA SLATER, and Britt Stewart.

Also joining the tour is special guest Julianne Hough! The triple-threat superstar Dancing with the Stars co-host and two-time Mirrorball Champion will be lighting up the stage on select dates!

Emmy-award winning entertainer Julianne Hough is known to audiences globally for her success in film, television, music and, most recently, the Broadway stage. A true multihyphenate, Hough became a household name as a two-time champion on “Dancing with the Stars” before further expanding her artistic footprint to include becoming an award-winning recording artist and accomplished actress. Her acting credits include “Safe Haven”, “Footloose”, and “Rock of Ages”. Hough has served as a judge on both “Dancing with the Stars” and “America’s Got Talent”. She returned to DWTS for season 32, co-hosting the show with Alfonso Ribiero.

Tickets for “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” go on sale to the public on Friday October 20 at DWTSTour.com

Fans who want first access to the best seats and VIP, can sign up for a Mirrorball Membership – this membership is FREE TO JOIN and includes exclusive presale, news updates, a sneak peek of the tour and more! Head to DWTSTour.com sign up now.

VIP packages will be available and include Premium Tickets, Meet & Greet Photo Opportunity, Mirrorball Trivia Showdown with DWTS Cast Members, Exclusive Merchandise and more. Details and info at Click Here.

To purchase tickets and to get the full list of tour dates, please visit Click Here.