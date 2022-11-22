Cortland Repertory Theatre Offers A Full Calendar Of Holiday Events

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown, located at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland, offers an exciting and festive December of holiday shows and events.

For the first time since 2019, CRT offers a weekend of PHOTOS WITH SANTA, on Saturday, December 3rd from 10:00A - 12:00P and 2:00P - 4:00P, and on Sunday, December 4th from 1:00P - 3:00P.

Santa will make an early visit to Cortland and is happy to meet and take photos with all the good girls and boys. The hall at CRT Downtown will be fully decorated with a beautiful walk-through display and Mrs. Claus will be on hand with activities for kids including face-painting, coloring and ornament making. The display is full of "selfie spots" for taking family photos, and milk and cookies will be available for all. Entrance to the display is $1.00 per person, kids under 12 are free. Photos with Santa himself are $10.00 per set up. Photos will be emailed over the following week, with the option for on-the-spot printing for an additional $10.00.

On Saturday, December 10th, CRT presents a HOLIDAY BROADWAY BRUNCH, a fundraiser hosted by the CRT Board of Directors. Starting at 11:00A, a delicious buffet brunch will be offered, catered by M&D Deli. Silent auction baskets and wine grab bags will be available, followed by a one-hour concert by CRT favorites Todd Meredith and the Rave-Ons. Tickets are $100.00 per table of four, including the meal and concert. A beer and wine cash bar will be available, featuring specialty holiday drinks created by our CRT bartenders.

Todd Meredith and THE RAVE-ONS will also perform a full concert that evening, December 10th at 7:30P, and on Sunday, December 11th at 2:00P. This group has long been a favorite of CRT's audiences and performs a high energy concert featuring great songs by Buddy Holly and other young rockers of the 1950s generation. Tickets are $35.00 for adults; $120.00 for a group of four; $25.00 for under 21s.

On Thursday, December 15th, CRT hosts their final THIRD THURSDAY TRIVIA of 2022 starting at 7:00P. All ages are welcome to these mini fundraisers, hosted by CRT Producing Artistic Director Kerby Thompson. Admission is $5.00, with up to 4 people per team. Tickets are sold at the door, and a beer/wine cash bar will be available. This month's theme will center around the holiday season.

The Traveling Lantern Children's Theatre Company returns on Saturday, December 17th at 11:00A with their uniquely entertaining version of THE STORY OF EBENEZER SCROOGE. Sponsored with support from the Ralph R. Wilkins Foundation, this fun and funny 45-minute Dickens classic is reimagined with just two actors and participation from the audience. General admission is $5.00 with kids under 12 free.

CRT ends 2022 with their final event of the year, the 6th annual DANCIN' THRU THE DECADES NEW YEAR'S EVE COMMUNITY DANCE. On New Year's Eve, patrons are invited to celebrate the new year by dancing to the greatest hits from the 1960s thru today while having a front row look at the New Year's events in downtown Cortland, including fireworks and the ball-drop at the clocktower. Beer and wine cash bar will be available. Tickets are $10.00 in advance, $15.00 at the door, kids under 12 are free.

For more information or to purchase tickets to any of these events, please visit CortlandRep.org or call 800-427-6160. Tickets are also available in person at 24 Port Watson Street, Cortland. Winter box office hours are Mon-Fri 9:00A-4:00P, and on Saturdays from noon through closing when a performance is scheduled for that evening.