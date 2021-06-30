Cortland Repertory Theatre Brings Back Live Theatre With PIRATE SCHMIRATE!

Cortland Repertory Theatre brings back live performances to Central New York by kicking off their "49½" Summer Season with the hysterical musical children's show "Pirate Schmirate!" with book and lyrics by Bert Bernardi and music by Justin Rugg.

Songs! Treasure! Unicorns! Arrrrr you ready for this hilarious story? Sure you arrrrrr! Hold on to your parrot for this wild two-act adventure for kids of all ages! Our story begins when a soggy old sea hag curses three lovely ladies to live as pirates on a tropical isle. When they arrive, the beauties discover three princes who have fallen under a similar curse! Will they all work together to find the magical unicorn who will set everything right?

This swashbuckling tale is a treasure trove of silly songs, sillier situations, blunders, plunders, and of course, a happy ending! The cast is comprised of the CRT Performing Intern Company including Baldwin Wallace University junior Mike Bindeman as Prince Alexander, Taylor University graduate John Broda as Prince Stephen, recent Syracuse University graduate Alex Keane as Lady Bonny, recent Rider University graduate Ilyssa Rubin as Lady Katie, and Otterbein University students Shelby Zimmerman as Lady Mary and Carson Zoch as Prince Phillip. Completing the cast is New York City actor Mickey LoBalsamo in the multiple roles of Sea Captain Morton, the sister witches Spongebag and Soggy Susan, and Starburst the unicorn.

The production is directed by Bill Coughlin, with music direction by Richard Koons. Technical direction is headed by Dana White, Jr. with scenic design by Nicholas Schwartz, costumes by Jimmy Johansmeyer, properties by Andrew Carney, and sound design by Seth Asa Sengel. Stage Manager Tanner Lias coordinates the production with Assistant Stage Manager Anna Vu. Rehearsal space is graciously donated by the Cortland Performing Arts Institute.

CRT's 2021 summer youth programs are supported by the Brockway Foundation, the CNY Community Foundation, the Cortland Community Service Club, the Tiger Baron Foundation, the Triad Foundation, the Ralph R. Wilkins Foundation, and the Zilber Family Foundation. Also for kids, on July 16 - 17, CRT will offer the drive-thru "theatrical experience" "Stories in the Park: The Wizard of Oz" - a "reverse parade" game of I Spy for the whole family. Held in Dwyer Park, gates will be open for 90 minutes each day, starting at 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM.

Visit CRT's website at www.CortlandRep.org for more information on all of CRTs upcoming shows in this outdoor season, or call the CRT Box Office at 800-427-6160.