Cortland Rep Presents A Weekend Of Tribute Concerts
Learn more about the upcoming shows here!
Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown presents a weekend of memories with two tribute concerts. "One Voice: The Music of Barry Manilow" will be presented on Friday, November 11 at 7:30, followed by "Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King" on Saturday, November 12 at 7:30. Tickets for each concert are $35.00 for adults; a group of 4 is $120.00, and tickets for patrons under the age of 21 are $25.00. Patrons attending both shows save with tickets at $30.00 each.
Pop icon Barry Manilow had an astonishing 50 Top 40 hits and Billboard Magazine ranks him as the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time. Now, Broadway National Touring performer Mark Sanders performs a magical and heartfelt tribute as he honors Manilow with powerful renditions of favorite hits including Mandy, I Write the Songs and Copacabana. Just like Manilow, Mark is a natural showman, and his voice and dynamic stage presence will make you fall in love with these hit songs all over again.
Hailed as one of the most successful and talented female pop artists, Carole King has carved out an iconic place in music history. Singer Tina Naponelli has captured the true essence of Carole King and performs a unique and unforgettable tribute experience. Tina's powerful voice and soulful dedication pay homage to the iconic Queen of Pop, creating impressive renditions of I Feel the Earth Move, Chains, You've Got a Friend and many more Carole King favorites.
Both singers are accompanied by a 5-piece live band and will created a great weekend of trips down memory lane!
To reserve tickets for either or both shows, call the CRT Box Office at 800-427-6160. Office hours are Mon-Fri 9:00-4:00. Tickets are also available 24 hours a day at www.cortlandrep.org or may be purchased in person at CRT Downtown during Box Office hours.
