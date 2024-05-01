Content Creator & Comedian Radel Ortiz Headlines at West Nyack Levity Live

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multifaceted content creator and comedian, Radel Ortiz, will be performing at West Nyack Levity Live on Friday, May 17th & Saturday, May 18th.

For complete show information and ticket information, please visit: https://improv.com/nyack/comic/radel+ortiz/

Ortiz has carved his name into the annals of the entertainment industry with his electrifying performances and innovative digital content. Born to captivate and motivate, Ortiz has left an indelible mark on various platforms, from live performances to viral videos. His first show at the City Winery in New York last month sold out in a mere 2 hours.

The comedy world is taking notice as Ortiz is quickly becoming a rising star on stage - A defining moment in Radel's career was when he graced the grand stages of MetLife Stadium and Wrigley Field alongside the iconic Aventura and the legendary Romeo Santos. His magnetic stage presence and unparalleled energy ignited the crowds and leaving an unforgettable impression. Equally remarkable was his role as the crowd igniter for the sensational Bad Bunny at the prestigious Prudential Center and Barclays Center in New York City.

Radel's collaborations with top-tier celebrities such as Cardi B, John Leguizamo, Tito Nieves, and Ruben Blades have showcased his versatility and appeal and set him apart from his peers. It should be noted that Kendrick Lamar sampled a portion of one of Radel’s viral videos, WorldWide Stepper, (which he is credited with) that went on to win the Grammy in 2023.

His guest feature skits on live video streams have become viral sensations, captivating audiences worldwide. And his success as a marketing maestro and digital Influencer has led Ortiz to spearhead campaigns for esteemed clients including HBO Latino, Major League Baseball, General Mills, and CROCS. His out of the box and forward-thinking approach have propelled brands to new heights, earning him widespread recognition.

With a staggering social media following, Radel’s digital dominance is turning heads – he commands a digital empire with 1.6 million followers on Instagram, 2.8 million on TikTok, and 1.1 million on Facebook. His engaging content reaches millions, transcending boundaries, cultures, and demographics.

Off stage, Radel is also a Versatile Actor and Collaborator – demonstrating his acting prowess in the acclaimed short film "Gut Punch," where he shared the screen with comedy titans Joe List and Greer Barnes. His talent transcends genres, allowing him to seamlessly transition from comedy to drama with finesse.