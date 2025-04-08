Composers Concordance to Present Michael Hall & Kathleen Supové

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, May 3rd, 2025, at 7pm at Kostabi World, Composers Concordance will present Michael Hall and Kathleen Supové, performing new compositions for viola and piano. Featured on the program are the premieres of 'So I Flee The Death In Me' by Gene Pritsker, 'The American Dream is Coming to Get You' by Douglas Knehans, Kathleen Supové's 'Marlisa' (dedicated to Marlisa Monroe and Scott Johnson), and a performance of 'A Boy and A Makeshift Toy' by Mary Kouyoumdjian, as well as music by Aaron Alter, Seth Boustead, Sean Hickey, Mark Kostabi, and Clare Shore.

viola, is an international soloist, recording artist, teacher, and passionate curator of new music. He has over 90 compositions written for him, performed for three former US Presidents and the King of Thailand, and is the co-founder, Artistic Director, and Director of Education of the Bandung Philharmonic - the first professional orchestra in Indonesia. This position blossomed into creating outreach programs in orphanages and refugee centers. Michael's given the world premieres of concertos by Kim Diehnelt, Stacy Garrop, and Chen Yi, and appeared as soloist in Vienna, Jakarta, Reykjavik, Bangkok, Los Angeles, Bali, New York City, Singapore, Boston, Sorrento, and Chicago's Orchestra Hall. His recordings can be found on the Centaur, Delos, Vienna Modern Masters, Acoma, Parma, and Albany labels. Michael is also co-founder of the Bach in Bali Chamber Music Festival, a former board member of the America Viola Society, curator of the NewMusicShelf Anthology: Viola Volume, and has taught at VanderCook College of Music, Guilford College, Chicago Academy for the Arts, and Illinois Wesleyan University. Studies include the University of North Carolina Greensboro (doctorate), and University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, plus the Tokyo and LaSalle String Quartets.

is an American pianist specializing in modern classical music. She has premiered the works of hundreds of composers on her Exploding Piano series. Her recitals involve recitation, costume, theatrical elements such as lighting, and sets. Kathleen's intention is to augment and extend the piano recital, and to borrow from contemporary theater, film and dance to create a new context for modern classical music. She also performs works that extend the sonic world of the piano recital, by using electronics both live and pre-recorded, preparation of the piano, robotics, the Mugic device, and virtual reality. As Anthony Tommasini said in the New York Times: "What Ms. Supové is really exploding is the piano recital as we have known it, a mission more radical and arguably more needed." She has appeared with The Lincoln Center Festival, The Philip Glass Ensemble, Bang On a Can Marathon, Bang On A Can Long Play, Either/Or, Composers Concordance, Composers' Collaborative, Inc., and at many other venues, ranging from concert halls such as Carnegie to theatrical spaces such as The Kitchen to clubs such as The Knitting Factory and The Cutting Room. Frequent collaborators are violinist Jennifer Choi, composer/sound artist Guy Barash, flutist Tessa Brinckman. She is also the keyboard player for Nick Didkovsky's band Dr. Nerve. She has collaborated with musicians from other realms such as techno artist Jeff Mills and American roots poet-songwriter Michelle Shocked. In addition to being a performing pianist, Supové has also curated music series' for the Flea Theater and The Center For Fiction. As a composer, she has received two NYSCA Grants and commissions from Bargemusic, The Illustrated Pianist project, New Music New College, the Henry Cowell celebration project, and several others. For updated information, visit or her linktree page on Instagram (kathyexploding).

