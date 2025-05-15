Composers Concordance Presents COMPCORD AT HOWLAND

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Sunday, June 8th, 2025, at 5:00 PM, Composers Concordance will return to the iconic Howland Cultural Center - Beacon's first building honored on the National Register of Historic Places - for its sixth annual sonic celebration.

This genre-blurring event features the innovative CompCord Ensemble and the dynamic brass trio B3+, teaming up with Beacon musicians for a night of vibrant new music, poetic musings, and collaborative energy.

Among the featured works: Gene Pritsker's five-movement Inspirations on Roger Aplon's Improvisations After Gene Pritsker's 'Potemkin'; Debra Kaye's powerful Ukraine 2022,

interwoven with poetry by Roger Aplon; Marina Vesic's haunting Echoes; and Dan Cooper's rhythmically charged Tariff War Riffs. You'll also hear fresh works by Aaron Alter, Benjamin Louis Brody, Madelyn Byrne, John Clark, Brad Hubbard, Dary John Mizelle, Ginka Mizuki, Daniel Palkowski, amd David Taylor.

The lineup includes B3+: Franz Hackl (trumpet), John Clark (horn), and David Taylor (bass trombone); along with CompCord Ensemble members Michiyo Suzuki (clarinet), Brad Hubbard (baritone saxophone), and pianists Debra Kaye and Daniel Palkowski - all under the baton of Gene Pritsker. Spoken word and poetic interludes will be brought to life by Roger Aplon, Robert C. Ford, and Peter Christian Hall. Come for the music, stay for the magic - where compositions converse, brass blazes, and poetry sings.

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

