Composers Concordance In Co-production With Access Contemporary Music Present BREAKING HALLOWEEN

The event is on Monday, October 31st, 2022.

Oct. 03, 2022  

On October 31st at 7pm Composers Concordance & Access Contemporary Music present 'Breaking Halloween'. This salon event, at Kostabi World in Chelsea will feature the Kahlo String Quartet performing the composition 'Breaking Screens' by Gabriel Prokofiev as well as his works for cello and electronics, with the composer performing the live electronics. This will be Gabriel's first event in NYC in over 7 years. The event will also feature works by New York composers Seth Boustead, Dan Cooper, Mark Kostabi and Gene Pritsker. The composition 'Deal With The Devil' especially written by Pritsker for this event, will be premiered.

This being a Halloween event, audience members are encouraged to come dressed in costume for the occasion.





