Composers Concordance And Queens New Music Festival To Present GUITARS & POEMS

New compositions by William Anderson, Dan Cooper, Jonathan Dawe, and more.

Apr. 07, 2023  

On Saturday, May 6th at 6pm, in collaboration with Queens New Music Festival, Composers Concordance will present Guitars & Poems, a unique concert featuring the CompCord Ensemble and 5 poets combining contemporary compostions and poetry in a chamber music setting.

New compositions by William Anderson, Dan Cooper, Jonathan Dawe, Jane Getter, Milica Paranosic, Gene Pritsker unite with poetry by: Ruthie Adamson AKA Wonky Wordsmith, Imelda O'Reilly, Erik T. Johnson, Robert C. Ford, John Pietaro, Kelsea Brunner.

The concert will be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.

Performance Details:

Composers Concordance and

Queens New Music Festival

Present

Guitars & Poems

Saturday, May 6th, 2023

6pm

Secret Theatre

38-02 61st St

Woodside, NY 11377

Tickets Purchase at Door Only

General Admission

Individual Concerts:$20

(Students/Seniors: $10)

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers:

William Anderson, Dan Cooper, Jonathan Dawe, Jane Getter, Milica Paranosic, Gene Pritsker

Poetry by:

Ruthie Adamson AKA Wonky Wordsmith, Imelda O'Reilly, Erik T. Johnson, Robert C. Ford, John Pietaro, Kelsea Brunner

Performers:

William Anderson, Gene Pritsker, Sean Satin - guitars

Imelda O'Reilly, Erik T. Johnson, Robert C. Ford, John Pietaro, Kelsea Brunner - poets/recitatio

Queens New Music Festival

RAM supports the creation and performance of new music through the Queens New Music Festival. This festival, which was first produced in 2012, is an annual event that brings new music front and center into Queens. Each year, RAM invites ensembles to participate and accepts dozens of concert proposals from various artists. RAM then selects and curates the proposals along with invited ensembles to create a 5-day festival celebrating the diversity of styles and voices in new music today.

Staying in rotation for 39 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Peter Jarvis. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.

"Composers Concordance..a veritable New York new music institution of concerts, album production and multiple ensembles under a sweeping, tenacious brand, thriving on the emulsion of contemporary classical, free improv, jazz and rock, overt humor and fearless political statements, all very much in evidence..The ensemble..was masterful throughout."-John Pietaro, The New York City Jazz Record

Please follow NYC Covid-19 protocols & updates:

https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/home

https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/covid-19-main.page

https://www.nycgo.com/coronavirus-information-and-resources-for-travelers

2022-2023 SEASON SITE



