Comic Ali Siddiq To Perform At Chrysler Hall This Fall

Stand-up comedian and renowned storyteller, Ali Siddiq, has announced 34 more cities for his 2025 IN THE SHADOWS TOUR. The prolific storyteller will be at Norfolk's Chrysler Hall on Friday, November 21.

Tickets go on sale at 10 AM on Friday, June 6 at the Scope Arena box office, Ticketmaster.com, and at https://AliSiddiq.com/#tour. Pre-sale tickets are available at 10 AM on Wednesday, June 4 by using code: HUSTLE. For more information, visit SevenVenues.com.

In 2024, Vulture called ALI SIDDIQ stand-up comedy's most prolific storyteller. Born and raised in Houston, TX, Ali's unique style of stand-up originated behind the walls of incarceration, an incubator for interesting experiences and good stories. He is the first comedian to ever release a 4-part series of comedy specials, The Domino Effect 1-4, which has over 40 million views combined on YouTube. In 2022, Ali released two new hour specials, THE DOMINO EFFECT on YouTube and UNPROTECTED SETS on EPIX. To date, THE DOMINO EFFECT has over 15 million views, ranking it in the top 5 most watched comedy specials of 2022. In May 2023, Ali released THE DOMINO EFFECT part 2: LOSS, the sequel to his viral stand-up special, which already has over 7.5 million views. In 2024, Ali released two more specials in the series. THE DOMINO EFFECT part 3: FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL premiered on YouTube in May with over 7 million views , and THE DOMINO EFFECT part 4: PINS & NEEDLES premiered on YouTube in June with over 7 million views to date. In 2025, Ali will be releasing four more specials and Executive Produced a 5th. Ali Siddiq presents Marcus D. Wiley: Marriage is Major Surgery premiered on YouTube Feb 12 with over 3 million views currently. MY TWO SONS premiered on YouTube May 11th and did over 2.5 million views in the first week. RUGGED premieres on YouTube June 15th.



People received their first taste of Ali Siddiq when he appeared on HBO's DEF COMEDY JAM and LIVE FROM GOTHAM, and in 2013 he was named Comedy Central's "#1 Comic to Watch". In 2014, Ali impressed comedy enthusiasts by displaying his ability to captivate an audience with his "Mexicans Got On Boots" tale, a descriptive storytelling, with over 16 million views, of a prison riot on THIS IS NOT HAPPENING, the first of three appearances. His stories continued with his HALF HOUR special, which premiered on Comedy Central in the Fall of 2016. Immediately following the premier of that special, Comedy Central offered Ali an hour-special where he performed for inmates live in a Texas jail, sending Ali back to where it all started. The hour special, Ali Siddiq: It's Bigger Than These Bars, premiered in February 2018 on Comedy Central and has over 3.5 million views on YouTube. In 2019, Ali was a top 5 finalist on NBC's BRING THE FUNNY. He also appeared as a regular cast member on the reboot of PUNK'D for Quibi.

Additionally, Ali has appeared on several popular podcasts and TV shows like The Joe Rogan Experience, Club Shay Shay, The Breakfast Club, 85 South, Kill Tony, VladTV, Good Morning America, Uncle Joey's Joint with Joey Diaz, Ari Shaffir's Skeptic Tank, Bertcast, Are You Garbage, Your Mom's House and many others.

