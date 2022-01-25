Comedian Anthony Rodia Comes to Patchogue Theatre This February

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present social media sensation, comedian Anthony Rodia, on Friday, February 18 at 7:30pm.

A first-generation Italian-American born and raised in Westchester, New York, Anthony Rodia came out of the womb making people laugh. In his 20's he tried a few open mics, but ultimately took a different career path as a finance manager of a luxury car dealership. In 2019, Rodia returned to comedy and left his day job to become a full-time stand-up comic. He hit the ground running and performed 100 shows in just nine months, and within three years Anthony has gained a massive fan base online and around the country.

In a very short time, Anthony gained over 900,000 social media followers and his YouTube videos have amassed over 22 million views. Rodia's comedy pulls from his real life and razor-sharp observations on marriage, parenthood, road rage, and everything else worthy of a social media rant.

With the onset of quarantine, Anthony made the most of a captive audience, delivering a staggering 86 weekly videos. "ROAD RAGE WEDNESDAY" became a fan favorite, but his Uncle Vinny and Zia Lucia characters transformed into a phenomenon. They are the crazy uncle and aunt you love but can't be out in public with, who speak their minds (whether you asked for it or not).

In 2021, Anthony launched Rodia Wines, which include a Zia Lucia's White Blend and Uncle Vinny's Red Blend that both pair perfectly with any of your favorite Italian dishes. Rodia Wines will soon be available in local retail stores and is currently available online at https://rodiawines.myshopify.com/.

Rodia also host the weekly podcast, Little Bit of Laughs on Podcast One. Get to know the comedian behind your favorite viral videos and stand-up comedy alongside his co-host and radio legend Goumba Johnny. Join Anthony and Goumba as they get into hot topics, rants, pranks, and listener's questions and stories.

Anthony has appeared on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, FOX's Good Day New York, and Elizabeth & Elisa on News 12, he quietly claimed the throne of "KING OF OFF THE BOAT COMEDY."

Lobby and bar concessions open at 6:30pm. Some material may not be suitable for children. Tickets range between $29.00 - $69.00 plus fees and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

Patchogue Theatre currently requires patrons to show either proof of a negative COVID-19 test OR proof of full vaccination status to attend events. View our COVID-19 Policy for details.