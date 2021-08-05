Catskill Mountain Shakespeare Announces TWELFTH NIGHT as the Company's Inaugural Production

Catskill Mountain Shakespeare will present Twelfth Night (or What You Will), William Shakespeare's most raucous and sexy comedy, as the company's inaugural production. Performances are set to begin on Thursday, August 19 (through August 29) on the beautiful grounds of The Emerson Resort & Spa (5340 New York 28, Mount Tremper, NY). Tickets are $30/$15 (students) and may be purchased online here or at the show before each performance. Additionally, low-or-no-cost tickets may be obtained on the website. For more information, please visit www.catskillmountainshakespeare.com.

In Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, when Viola finds herself shipwrecked and separated from her twin brother Sebastian in the unfamiliar country of Illyria, she dresses in his clothes and calls herself Cesario in order to serve the Count Orsino. Tasked with wooing Lady Olivia on Orsino's behalf, Viola/Cesario plunges into the social, political, and romantic intrigues of Illyria's hoi polloi. By turns hilarious and heartrending, Twelfth Night takes us on an adventure from the depths of grief to the heights of joy, and along the way explores the fluidity of love, gender, identity, and time. Embracing the Elizabethan spirit of audience interaction, physical comedy, and live music, this production will be a theatrical party that feels contemporary, fervent, and fun.

"We are so excited to be bringing you this raucous, musical and sexy show!" exclaims Sarah Reny, Artistic Director & Founder. "After the year we have all had, we felt it was really important to bring people together in laughter and love. That is why we chose Twelfth Night - a show that has something for everyone, and all are welcome. We really hoped to make that clear in our casting and outreach for the show. One of our main pillars is that Shakespeare and theatre are not just for the urban, the elite or the wealthy. We believe that theatre is for everyone, and we are hoping that all feel welcome to join us!"

Directed by Kelly Galvin, the cast of multi-racial classically trained actors is Sydney Berk (Sir Andrew), Yansa Fatima (Viola), Che Kabia (Sebastien), Rob Kellogg (Orsino), Mariah Lotz (Feste/Composer), Jordan Mann (Sir Toby), Emily Nedvidek (Malvolio), Uma Paranjpe (Olivia), K Sotakoun (Mariah) and Xião (Antonio). Sarah Shin is Associate Director.

The creative team is comprised of Camilla Dely (Costume Designer), Hamilton Guillén (Atmosphere Designer), and Mariah Lotz (Composer). Bleu Zephra is Production Stage Manager.