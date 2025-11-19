Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Hall of Fame 2026 Inductees Revealed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Universal Preservation Hall and WEXT have revealed the eighth class of inductees into the prestigious Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Hall of Fame. This year's honorees reflect the deep and lasting influence of the Capital Region's musicians, visionaries, and cultural pioneers whose artistry continues to shape the area's vibrant music scene.

The 2026 inductees include Dominick Campana, Ernie Williams, Lee Shaw, Maria Brink, Jim Furlong, Eddie Angel, Heavenly Echoes, and the visionary owners of the Van Dyck Music Club in Schenectady — Don Wexler, Marvin Friedman, Peter Olsen, the McDonald Family, and Chris Sule.

Since its inception in 2019, the Eddies Hall of Fame has honored more than 55 individuals and groups whose artistry and dedication have enriched the cultural fabric of the Capital Region. This year's class includes performers, producers, educators, and innovators who span generations and genres — from blues and jazz to gospel, rock, and metal — all united by their shared impact on the Capital Region's musical legacy.

The 2026 Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place 6 p.m. Monday, March 23, in the Great Hall at Universal Preservation Hall. The event features live performances, a social hour, video retrospectives, and acceptance speeches celebrating each inductee's remarkable journey.

2026 Inductee Highlights:

The Van Dyck owners Don Wexler, Marvin Friedman, Peter Olsen, the McDonald Family, and Chris Sule: Honoring the visionary owners who, across generations, made the Van Dyck a cornerstone of the Capital Region's music scene. From its early days as a jazz institution to its recent rebirth as the Van Dyck Music Club, these stewards have carried forward a legacy of live music, community, and creativity in Schenectady's historic Stockade.

Dominick Campana: A vital force in Albany's music scene for more than 40 years, Campana is a musician, producer, and sound engineer whose career has spanned performance, recording, and education. From his early bands including Dirty Face to his work at Paint Chip Records, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, The Egg, and Valentine's, Campana's influence has touched artists and audiences throughout the region.

Ernie Williams: Known as the “Ambassador of the Blues,” brought soul, energy, and generosity to every stage he graced. Leading Ernie Williams & The Wildcats and later The Ernie Williams Band, he became a beloved figure of the Albany music scene, performing for decades, mentoring young musicians, and giving back through countless benefit concerts.

Lee Shaw: Revered as the Capital Region's “First Lady of Jazz,” Lee Shaw was a pianist, composer, and educator who shared a lifetime of creativity both on stage and in the classroom. Performing worldwide and teaching generations of young artists, she led her acclaimed trio for more than 40 years.

Maria Brink: A Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and visual artist, Brink rose from the Capital Region to global stages as the powerful front woman of In This Moment. Her groundbreaking artistry and theatrical performances continue to redefine women's presence in hard rock and metal.

Jim Furlong: Record shop owner, collector, and preservationist, Furlong has championed independent music culture in Albany for more than three decades. His shop, Last Vestige Music, remains a vital hub for collectors, musicians, and music lovers from across the world.

Eddie Angel: A Grammy-nominated guitarist, songwriter, and performer from Rensselaer, Angel has toured internationally with Los Straitjackets and collaborated with icons such as Nick Lowe. His blend of humor, virtuosity, and love for classic rock and roll continues to inspire fans and fellow musicians alike.

Heavenly Echoes: Founded in Albany in 1965, this beloved gospel group has uplifted audiences for six decades with their soulful harmonies and message of faith. Performing everywhere from churches to festivals and museums, they remain a cornerstone of the Capital Region's cultural community.

More information on the Eddies Music Hall of Fame is available at theeddiesawards.com. The Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Awards and Hall of Fame, as well as Universal Preservation Hall, are part of Proctors Collaborative.

This celebratory event brings together fans, fellow musicians, and community members to honor the region's most inspiring artists and advocates.

Tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. Wed, Jan. 21, through the Box Office at Proctors in person or by phone at (518) 346-6204, Tuesday–Saturday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. or online at atuph.org. Groups of 10 or more may reserve by calling (518) 382-3884, ext. 139.

