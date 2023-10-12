Broadway's MRS. DOUBTFIRE Comes To Proctors In Two Weeks

Proctors announced today that Broadway and London's “Surefire hit” musical, MRS. DOUBTFIRE, is coming to Proctors in two weeks, starting Tuesday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 29. Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at Click Here. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 ext. 139.

Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Schenectady! Rob McClure will reprise his Tony-nominated Broadway performance on tour alongside co-star (and real wife!) Maggie Lakis in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It's “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we're better together.

The North American Tour follows the recent opening of MRS. DOUBTFIRE on the West End where it received numerous **** 4 Star reviews and was proclaimed “A complete joy” by the Daily Telegraph and “Blazingly comical, joyful and very funny” by the Daily Express.

The Chicago Tribune declares MRS. DOUBTFIRE is “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy Broadway needs right now” and the Hollywood Reporter calls this “a feel-good, family-friendly musical comedy that delivers.”

Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, MRS. DOUBTFIRE is the musical comedy we need right now – one that proves we're better together.

With direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative team is rounded out by Choreographer Lorin Latarro; Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp; Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Design by Brian Ronan and Craig Cassidy; Hair & Wig Designer David Brian Brown; and Casting by The Telsey Office (Craig Burns, CSA).

MRS. DOUBTFIRE is produced by Kevin McCollum, Jamie Wilson, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, LAMS Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Boyett/Miller, James L. Nederlander, Ayal Miodovnik, Sing Out Louise Productions, Bob Cohen, Isaac Hurwitz, Independent Presenters Network, Timothy Laczynski, Bard Theatricals, and Lucas McMahon.

Work Light Productions serves as the Executive Producer and General Manager for the tour.

The MRS. DOUBTFIRE Cast Recording is available on all streaming platforms.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE is thrilled to be joined by sponsor Care.com across North America.