Bridge Street Theatre Presents Samuel D. Hunter's LEWISTON

"Lewiston" Comes to Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre October 7 - 17

The limitless frontier explored by Meriwether Lewis has dwindled for one of his descendants to a tiny sliver of Idaho land on which she runs a laughably unprofitable roadside fireworks stand. MacArthur 'Genius Grant' recipient Samuel D. Hunter explores the emotional wilderness of a family struggling to stay afloat and keep their American dreams alive in "Lewiston", an affectionate, poignant, and profoundly empathic new play, coming to Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre for eight performances only October 7 - 17, 2021.

This regional premiere will be directed by Sara Lampert Hoover, with sets by John Sowle, lighting by Nicholas Hawrylko, and costumes by Michelle Rogers. Featured in the cast are actors Leigh Strimbeck, Daniel Hall Kuhn, and Montana Lampert Hoover. Production Stage Manager is Liz Powers. Bridge Street Theatre's entire Fall 2021 "American Roots Re-Awakened" Season is sponsored by Nina Matis and Alan Gosule, and production of "Lewiston" has been funded in part by a Restart NY Grant from the New York State Council on the Arts.

Samuel D. Hunter is an American playwright, born and raised in Moscow, Idaho and currently living in New York City. Among his plays are "A Bright New Boise" (2010), "The Whale" (2012), "A Great Wilderness" (2014), "Clarkston" (2015), "Lewiston" (2016), and "Greater Clements" (2018). He is also the recipient of a 2014 MacArthur Fellowship.

"Lewiston" will be performed Thursdays - Sundays, October 7 - 17, 2021, on Bridge Street Theatre's "Priscilla" Mainstage, located at 44 West Bridge Street in the Village of Catskill. The show is recommended for audiences ages 12 and over. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30pm, with Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. Admission at the door is $25, Students and Children ages 18 and under are only $10. Discounted advance tickets (highly recommended) are available for $22/$10 (+ a small service fee) at lewiston21.brownpapertickets.com. In addition, the Thursday October 7 preview and Sunday October 10 matinee will each be bargain "Pay-What-You-Will" performances.

For the safety of both audiences and artists, Bridge Street Theatre follows union and state guidelines for indoor entertainment venues. All attendees will need to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for COVID at the door prior to entry. In addition, masks will need to be worn at all times while in the theatre building. For more detailed information on the theatre's safety precautions and attendance requirements, visit bridgest.org/covid-safety-rules-at-bst/.