BWW Q&A: Adam Marino of JERSEY BOYS at OFC Creations Theatre Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



OFC Creations will present Jersey Boys, the first production produced in Rochester starring Rochester Native Adam Marino, May 8-25, 2025, closing out the second year of the "Broadway in Brighton" series.

Jersey Boys is the smash-hit musical that gives us the true, sometimes gritty, and always spectacularly entertaining story of falsetto idol Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The blue-collar boys in the shiny Lurex suits strode onto the scene in 1965, wowing the public for 20 years with hits such as 'Big Girls Don't Cry,' 'Oh What a Night,' 'Walk Like a Man,' 'Beggin,' 'Sherry' and many more. But before fame and fortune came a difficult, and sometimes not entirely legal, journey to stardom.

Since its debut in 2005, Jersey Boys has become a must-see, embedding itself in the American musical theater landscape, winning 4 Tony Awards on Broadway and proving that the rags to riches, to rags again, story is an ever-enduring theme!

Adam Marino has been traveling the country for the past ten years in credits such as Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Barry Mann; Village Theatre), She Loves Me-starring Bryce Pinkham (Arpad; Gulf Coast Symphony), Jersey Boys (Frankie Valli; 11x, over 225 performances), and Scrooge No More (Ebenezer Scrooge; Busch Gardens Williamsburg). Adam is also a former member of the 1950's rock 'n' roll group "The Diamonds." Originally from Rochester, this production, his 11th Jersey Boys, will be a homecoming performance for Marino. www.adamdavidmarino.com

What initially attracted you to the role of Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys?

I originally saw the show in 2012 when it was touring through Rochester. My friend, and fellow OFC cast mate, Paul Urriola brought me to see the show. I knew absolutely nothing about it, but I was pleasantly surprised to see this show about this short Italian kid who can sing high. I saw myself in the role, and once I learned about the show, I was hooked. As I got to learn the music, and the story, I became even more infatuated with the role of Frankie Valli. Being able to sing these iconic songs is, obviously, one of the greatest things about the role, but the acting is what really has always made me the most excited. You cover around 40 years of Frankies life, from the time he is 16 and starting out, all the way up to the groups induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame when he is 56. To be able to experience the emotional journey of a man throughout the most important, and formative, years of his life, all the ups and downs, and be able to tell that story to an audience is magical. I have never gotten tired of telling this story.

Can you share a memorable moment from your time performing in Jersey Boys?

While I am fortunate to have many fond memories in this show, I have two continuous moments that really stick out. The first being "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You." My favorite moment of the show is looking out right at the start of the song and seeing all of these people hold the hands of their partners. This song was a lot of people's first dance songs at their wedding (mine included) and to watch them re-live that love when this song starts is incredible. In a similar vein, this will be my 6th production of this show with my wife Alexandra Shephard, and being able to share the stage with her in this show will always be a memory that I treasure.

How does it feel to be returning to your hometown of Rochester for this production?

I haven't been able to find the correct words to explain it, but euphoric is the closest I have gotten. I haven't performed in the Rochester area, professionally, since around 2014. Most of my friends and family still live in the Rochester area, and being able to perform this at home, and have them see it, really is one of those once in a lifetime things that you seem to only see in movies. I'm beyond grateful to Eric Johnson for giving me this opportunity to come home and perform this role for the people I love. It feels like a storybook, and I am just happy to be a part of it.

How has your experience been with OFC Creations Theatre Center so far?

I haven't done a show with OFC since 2013. I did two community theater productions with them back when I lived in Rochester. Each one was a joy. Eric has such a great way of bringing a cast together and making theater what is should be: fun. I'm excited to see how the company has evolved, and I'm excited to get back into the room with Eric and the entire company.

Can you share any challenges you've faced in reprising the role of Frankie Valli multiple times?

The biggest challenge is learning a different version of the show each time you do it. While the lines and songs stay the same, the blocking, choreography, set, and cast are always different. Earlier on I had a hard time forgetting the production before. I am fortunate, now, to be able to just kind of brain dump the prior production to learn whichever one I am currently a part of. I also have had the challenge of matching what I am doing, from an acting standpoint, to each individual who plays Tommy, Bob, Mary, Nick, Lorraine, etc. in the show. What I ended up learning, and something I absolutely love, is finding what each individual person brings to the character and morphing the scene to their version of the character. Each actor has a different interpretation, and every single one is valid, so being able to freshly explore each scene, while it started as a challenge, has become one of my favorite parts of doing this show so many times.

What is your favorite aspect of working with OFC Creations Theatre Center?

I am just excited to be amongst friends again! Whether its people in the show, persons behind the table, or friends I have who are on staff at OFC, I am excited to go to a theater that is going to feel so familiar. Plus I had a chance to see the venue last year, and it is gorgeous. I am thrilled to be able to perform on that stage and in that space.

How do you maintain the energy and passion for a role that you've performed over 225 times?

I take what I do very seriously, and I have a very strict lifestyle during Jersey Boys that has allowed me to be able to perform the role consistently. I exercise daily, drink a gallon of water a day, do strict warm-ups and cool-downs, I eat a very healthy diet, and on my days off I go on vocal rest for 24 hours to make sure my voice is in top condition to tackle the role. While that is just the technical stuff, the easy answer is that this show has just never gotten old to me. Even when I'm in the car and "Sherry" comes on, I just crank up my radio and sing along. This show has meant the world to me for so long that the passion and energy have never seemed to die, and for that I am also grateful. I would do this show, and role, for the rest of my life if I could.

What can the audience expect from this homecoming performance of Jersey Boys?

A high energy show, great music, incredible story, and people excited to bring it to the stage. Jersey Boys has been going strong for 20 years because of how incredible it is, and I promise that you aren't going to want to miss it. From a personal standpoint, I'd expect a few tears. There is a line at the end of the show that Frankie says: "Chasing the music, trying to get home." For the first time in my Jersey Boys career, I can say that I got home, and I'm going to give it my all.

Comments