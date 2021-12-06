Aztec Two-Step 2.0 Presents THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL SONGBOOK At Daryl's House, January 9

On Sunday January 9, 2022, 7:00 PM at Daryl's House Club in Pawling NY, Aztec Two-Step 2.0, the new incarnation of legendary folk/rock duo Aztec Two-Step, will perform their acclaimed Simon & Garfunkel Songbook show.

This will be the first time the show will be performed in Dutchess County. Tickets are $40 reserved, $25 general admission, online https://www.ticketweb.com/event/the-simon-garfunkel-songbook-daryls-house-tickets/11023125?pl=daryl or by calling the club 845-289-0185.

This unique and entertaining music and multimedia event chronicles the extraordinary career of Simon & Garfunkel. The music speaks for itself, anchored by Rex Fowler, co-founder of the renowned folk/rock duo Aztec Two-Step, and his wife, Dodie Pettit, an original cast member of Broadway's The Phantom of The Opera.

The show's storyline was originally created by Pete Fornatale, the late great pioneer of progressive FM radio and author of Simon & Garfunkel's Bookends biography. Now telling the stories, emceeing and directing the engaging and amusing multimedia show is Fornatale's dear friend and protégé, Tony Traguardo, WCWP-fm radio host, noted rock music historian, podcaster and founding board member of the Long Island Music Hall of Fame.

Originating from a chance meeting at a Boston folk club open mic night in 1971, Rex Fowler & Neal Shulman burst on the scene as Aztec Two-Step in '72 with their self-titled debut album on Elektra Records. This first album and their three subsequent albums for RCA Records made the duo staples of progressive FM and college radio, helping to usher the folk/rock music of the 1960s into the 1970s and beyond. Rex and Neal went on to spend a lifetime of making music together, earning innumerable accolades over the years while building a loyal fan base.

Now, following Neal's 2018 retirement, original founding member, principal singer and songwriter Rex has continued on, expanding the band's musical legacy with his new 5-piece ensemble Aztec Two-Step 2.0. With 2- and 3-part harmonies, multi-instrumental arrangements, and Dodie's dazzling guitar work, they've recaptured the feeling of Rex & Neal's original studio recordings, at the same time putting a fresh spin on it. Still performing favorite ATS classics and old forgotten gems, they're also touring with Aztec's renowned Simon & Garfunkel Songbook Show, with the stage patter still as engaging, fun, and poignant as ever.