Adirondack Theatre's PB&J CafÃ© Presents ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Producing Artistic Director, Chad Rabinovitz, announces Adirondack Theatre Festival's PB&J Café: A Dinner Theatre for Kids will present Alice In Wonderland as part of the 2019 line-up. The show, presented for children 12 and under, runs June 25-28, and July 16-20 with both matinee and early evening performances. All performances will be at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Downtown Glens Falls, NY. The leading professional theatre in the Capital Region, ATF is dedicated to new plays and musicals, the season runs June 14 - August 9, 2019 with all performances at the Charles R. Wood Theater.

PB&J Café started as an initiative with Chad Rabinovitz, during his early years at ATF, to bring the magic of theatre to a younger audience. Now in its 5th annual production, PBJ Café consistently performs for sold out audiences. Thousands of children have been able to have their first theatrical experience or continue their theatrical education. The 13 interns, who come from around the country to work at ATF, collaborate to produce, design, and direct this production from the ground up to create a unique theatrical experience. Bridget Dunigan (Alice) and John Anthime Miller (Lewis Carroll) return to ATF after both performing in last year's PBJ Café.

It's about time kids get to have the same amount of fun in a theater that adults do! A revolutionary idea, the PB&J Café will give young theatre-goers the opportunity to order a meal from the cast of characters, participate in a pre-show art activity, dine during the live theatre performance, and come home with autographs from their favorite actors.

The Show: In this theatrical version of the classic adventure, Alice meets a hurried White Rabbit, swims in a sea of her tears, confronts a Caterpillar, and questions a grinning Cheshire cat, all in an effort to find out what kind of place she stumbled into. Alice In Wonderland was written by Lewis Carroll and adapted by Kathryn Schultz Miller. The production will be directed by ATF artistic intern Henery Wyand.

Henery Wyand is a Director, Writer and Performance Artist from Beacon, NY. Henery is currently a senior at Vassar College pursuing a BA in Drama. He is an alumnus of the Powerhouse Theater Training Program as a Directing Apprentice and the National Theater Institute Advanced Directing at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center. Some past Directing credits include Spring Awakening, Untitled Project of Color, White is Not the Default by Alexandria Smalls, Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party (Vassar), Not... Enough Oxygen (Powerhouse), The Boundaries that Divide by Cherokee Rose Collier and Baby Carrot by Haruka Ueda (National Theater Institute). Upcoming productions include the new play h.b. floating palace by Rahul Makwana at Vassar in Spring 2020.



Tickets are $18 and are available at the Wood Theater Box Office, online at ATFestival.org or by calling (518) 480-4878. ATF encourages individuals to purchase tickets in advance.

Performances are in both June and July. June performances are as follows: June 25-28 at 12:00 p.m. July performances include July 16 and 17 performances at 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., and July 18-20 with 12:00 p.m. performances only.

Website: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35085/production/1005447?performanceId=10373986

About Adirondack Theatre Festival Founded in 1994, ATF is a non-profit, professional theatre. Each summer ATF produces a season of theatre for an audience of both locals and tourists (9,000+) using professional artists from New York City and across the country. Last summer yielded a record-breaking season of sold-out performances. ATF operates under a Small Professional Theatre Agreement with Actors' Equity Association. ATF is the only professional summer theatre in the Capital District, Saratoga and Adirondack regions of upstate New York solely committed to producing new and contemporary works of theatre. Its 25th season is comprised entirely of new works.





