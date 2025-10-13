Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp and More Set For Universal Preservation Hall in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Universal Preservation Hall has announced a lineup of three unforgettable performances, each bringing its own flavor of theatre, music, and immersive experience to the Great Hall. From comedic Irish wake antics to Broadway legend storytelling and high-energy interactive bingo, these shows promise to enchant, move, and entertain audiences of all kinds.

Broadway icons and “RENT” alums, Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, unite on one stage in an intimate concert evening. They'll deliver powerful duets and solo performances drawn from their careers in musical theatre and solo projects, all woven together with storytelling and reflections on their artistic journeys.

Bingo Loco (7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31)

Flipping the traditional game of Bingo on its head into a 18+ three-hour-long interactive stage show complete with dance-offs, rave rounds, lip syncs, and more. Bingo Loco is part dance-party, part bingo night, full of humor, prizes, and unexpected entertainment twists that keep participants on their toes.

“Finnegan's Farewell” (7:30 p.m. March 12-15; 2 p.m. March 14-15)

Join in with laughter and shenanigans in this all-new hilarious musical comedy from the co-creator of “Tony N' Tina's Wedding!” While the cast searches for the missing body of departed U.S. postal worker Paddy Finnegan, be ready to eat, drink, and dance to the music of The Dublineers, and watch Irish dancing champions, The Riverkids, strut their stuff on the floor. The evening combines Irish dancing, music, singing, and playful improvisation as mourners become part of the spectacle.

