A World Premiere and More Set for Syracuse Stage 25/26 Season

The 25/26 season at Syracuse Stage will feature a Broadway hit, fresh revivals of award-winning classics, an inspiring new American musical and a knockout world premiere play.

The six show subscription season, including a full schedule of educational, family and community related programming will run September 10, 2025, to June 21, 2026.

SHOW DETAILS

“The Hello Girls”

Music and lyrics by Peter Mills

Book by Peter Mills and Cara Reichel

Directed by Cara Reichel

Co-produced with Michael Cassel Group

September 10 - 28, 2025

A heroic new musical about connection in a time of conflict.

1918. As the world plunges further into unprecedented catastrophe, Grace Banker works as a telephone operator in New York City, proving herself more than capable in a male-dominated industry. But when the U.S. Army recruits her to lead a group of women directing communications on the frontlines in France, she and her fellow “Hello Girls” will have to prove themselves again and again if they are to convince the top brass—and the country—that they belong in the fight. This new American musical reminds us that in the battle against hopelessness and hate, no weapon can match the power of the human spirit.

“The 39 Steps”

Adapted by Patrick Barlow

From the novel by John Buchan

And from the movie by Alfred Hitchcock

Licensed by ITV Global Entertainment Limited

And an original concept by Simon Corble and Nobby Dimon

October 22 - November 9, 2025

A Hitchcock spoof with hair-raising hijinks.

Alfred Hitchcock’s classic is given the madcap treatment in this award-winning comedy from playwright Patrick Barlow. London, 1935: Retired British Army Officer Richard Hannay has settled into quiet civilian life, but that tranquility is shattered when he’s unwittingly pulled into an international web of state secrets, double agents and murder. Will Hannay go down for a crime he didn’t commit? Can he trust the beautiful, mysterious woman from the train? And what is the meaning behind the cryptic 39 Steps? Performed by a cast of four actors, this dizzying, hysterical parody is packed with non-stop thrills—a warmly comic love letter to the fiendishly fun spy-thrillers of a bygone era.

“A Christmas Story”

By Philip Grecian

Based on the motion picture “A Christmas Story” written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown, and Bob Clark; and “In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash” by Jean Shepherd

Directed by Robert Hupp

November 25 – December 28, 2025

The beloved holiday film, live onstage!

9-year-old Ralphie Parker has his sights set on a coveted Christmas gift, but he’ll have to play his cards right if he’s going to convince the “Old Man” to leave it under the tree. Meanwhile, he’ll have to deal with the neighborhood bully, an annoying kid brother, nagging teachers and the constant cold of a frigid Indiana winter. Filled with the most memorable moments from the beloved 1983 film—a glorious leg lamp, grandma’s bunny pajamas, Orphan Annie’s decoder ring and one serious triple-dog-dare—this nostalgic adaptation faithfully captures author Jean Shepherd’s small-town wit while inviting new audiences to discover this timeless family comedy for the first time.

“Relentless”

WORLD PREMIERE

By Rae Binstock

Directed by Melissa Crespo

Co-produced with Sing Out, Louise! Productions

February 4 – 22, 2026

A knockout new play about loyalty and legacy.

Monique Jeffries was poised to be one of the greatest professional boxers in history, but years after her career has ended, she is right back where she started: running Bailey’s, her childhood gym, training finance bros with delusions of grandeur and taking directions from her former coach Johnny. As the Golden Gloves amateur tournament approaches, Monique receives a surprising offer from one of her “white collar” boxing clients: he wants to buy Bailey’s and convert it into an elite boxing facility, where they can train the best of the best and revitalize the flagging sport. But Johnny isn’t about to let that happen, and the ensuing bout between teacher and student is as intimate as it is brutal in this bare-knuckled world premiere.

“Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”

By August Wilson

Directed by Timothy Douglas

March 11 – 29, 2026

August Wilson’s mystical and heartbreaking masterpiece.

1911. Pittsburgh. Seth Holly’s boarding house is home to drifters and broken hearts, a waystation for folks biding their time. The residents include a restless musician with a wandering eye, a young woman waiting on a husband who’s not coming back and an eccentric mystic who performs rituals in the yard while helping others find their song. Enter Herald Loomis, recently freed from a Southern chain gang with his young daughter in tow and desperate to reunite with a wife who might not want to be found. A lyrical triumph from Wilson’s magnificent Century Cycle, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” is a haunting and poetic tale of lost souls searching for spiritual mooring in the raging sea that is America.

“Disney’s Frozen The Broadway Musical”

CENTRAL NEW YORK PREMIERE

Music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez

Book by Jennifer Lee

Based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee

Originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions

Directed by Amy Anders Corcoran

Music direction by Brian Cimmet

Choreographed by Marjorie Failoni

Co-produced with the Syracuse University Department of Drama

May 13 – June 21, 2026

Sisterhood, stirring songs and spectacular adventure.

In the Kingdom of Arendelle, Anna and Elsa enjoy a sheltered royal life, as they prepare to one day inherit a throne that is rightfully theirs. But when Elsa’s budding powers almost lead to tragedy, she’s forced to bury her icy talents—until they erupt, unleashing an eternal winter that threatens to destroy everything she loves. Determined to save her home and her sister, Anna ventures into the treacherous storm, where she must reunite with Elsa if she ever hopes to thaw the cold hearts intent on keeping them apart. A story of sisterhood and embracing your true self, Disney’s majestic musical riff on Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Snow Queen” is a thrilling theatrical event with stirring songs, spectacular adventure and one magical snowman.

EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMMING

“My Robot”

By Finegan Kruckemeyer

Directed by Katherine McGerr

Touring September 23 – December 4, 2025

When Ophelia’s family decides to move to the seaside, she’s not impressed. She doesn’t like the beach, or the people, or the farawayness of the life she once knew. But she does like inventing. So when a mysterious box full of gadgets arrives in her bedroom one night along with a strange note that reads ‘You Make Me’… she invents a solution. Together Ophelia and her robot friend Olivetti will thwart bullies, build bridges, and enact daring rescues on angry oceans. Along the way, they learn that if one piece goes missing it can take a great effort to find that lost something and fill up the gap. But sometimes the answer’s not to look where you left it – but to make something new and be happy with that. A story that supports socio-emotional learning, understanding poetic language, creative thinking and STEM based problem solving.

“Little Martians, Big Emotions”

Devised and Directed by Kate Laissle

January 20 – June 29

Join us are our dynamic Martian duo experience emotions for the first time. Guided through interaction with our youngest audience members, our Martians will experience the highs and lows of feelings and the brilliance of how colors and textures affect our mood. Through their journey, our Martians learn how even though we all experience feelings differently and react in unique ways to experiences, we're all stronger together by sharing and expressing our emotions.

