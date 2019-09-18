A Make It Happen Production Presents John Patrick Shanley's ITALIAN AMERICAN RECONCILIATION

A Make It Happen Production presents John Patrick Shanley's comic romance Italian American Reconciliation which features veteran actress Lori Triolo and Luciana Carro. Directed by Ivette Dumeng.

Featuring: Luciana Carro (Battlestar Galactica, Kelix, Falling Skies), Lori Triolo (BlackStone, Riverdale), Franco Lo Presti (Bad Blood) Mershad Torabi (Bones, Madam Secretary), Christina Helena.

Set Design by Elizabeth Chaney, Lighting Design by Wilburn Bonnell, Costume Design by Janet Mervin, and Sound Design by Andy Evan Cohen. Stage Manager Stanford Vogel.

John Patrick Shanley is an American playwright and screenwriter. His play Doubt: A Parable won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2005 Tony Award for Best Play. He won the 1988 Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for his film Moonstruck.

Ivette Dumeng is an award winning director. She recently directed a new play by John Patrick Shanley I'm Going To Touch Your Neck. Jack In The Box / Medusa by Don Nigro. She is the Producing Artistic Director and founding member of Nylon Fusion Theatre Company, a member at The Actors Studio Playwrights Directors Unit, League of Professional Theatre Women, SAG/AFTRA, and TRU.

Huey Maximilian Bonfigliano has a problem: While he is safely divorced from his shrewish first wife, Janice, who shot his dog and even took a bead on him, he feels he cannot regain his "manhood" until he woos and wins her one more time - if only to put his broken marriage behind him once and for all. He enlists the aid of his lifelong buddy, Aldo Scalicki, a confirmed bachelor who tries, without apparent success, to convince Huey that he would be better off sticking with his new lady friend, Teresa, a usually placid young waitress whose indignation flares when she learns what Huey is up to.

Italian American Reconciliation is a fanciful, lighthearted and zestfully comic exploration of male/female relationships, and the sometimes unsettling (and very funny) complications that can ensue.

Shows will be performed at The Royal Family 145 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036 Subway: 1 (50th Street) N, R, W (49th Street) C, E (50th Street)

Tickets at the door: $39.00

PREVIEWS: Wednesday, October 2 at 8pm, Thursday, October 3 at 8pm

OPENING: Friday, October 4 at 8pm.

Saturday, October 5 at 8pm, Sunday, October 6 at 3pm, Wednesday, October 9 at 8pm, Thursday, October 10 at 8pm, Friday, October 11 at 8pm, Saturday, October 12 at 3pm, Sunday, October 13 at 3pm





