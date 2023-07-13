35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION to Play Rochester Fringe Festival in September

Performances are on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 15 at 7:00 p.m.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Review: ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Pendragon Theatre Photo 1 Review: ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Pendragon Theatre
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 2 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At The REV Theatre Company Photo 3 Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At The REV Theatre Company
The Orchard Project Arts Festival Comes to Saratoga Springs This Month Photo 4 The Orchard Project Arts Festival Comes to Saratoga Springs This Month

35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION to Play Rochester Fringe Festival in September

Sunday Stages Theatre Company, an up-and-coming theatre company based in Rochester, NY, has announced 35mm: A Musical Exhibition as their debut production. Performances will be held at the School of the Arts Black Box Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 15 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are now available for $15 at Click Here, where more information is also available. Both performances will be ASL interpreted by a licensed interpreter. The content of the show is best for people aged 13+.

35mm: A Musical Exhibition is written by Richard Rogers Award winner Ryan Scott Oliver. He collaborated with photographer, Matthew Murphy, to create a piece of theatre that combines many artistic disciplines such as musical theatre, photography, and pop/rock music. The piece includes thematic elements covering the LGTBQ+ community, domestic abuse awareness, while also remaining upbeat and bringing humanity to those topics.

Stevie Burggraaf, co-director for the production, is delighted to be working on this production, "35mm beautifully weaves emotion and art together using photography and music. I believe everyone who sees the show will have something to connect with." The staging will be non-traditional, with seating throughout the space. "We want the space to feel like you're walking through a museum, until some of the patrons just happen to break into song," says Tiffany Thompson, Costume Design and Property Manager.

More About Rochester Fringe Festival: The 12-day Rochester Fringe Festival is the largest multidisciplinary performing arts event in New York State. Since the festival's inception in 2012, nearly 670,000 people have attended more than 4,500 performances by regional, national, and International Artists, from emerging to superstar. From drama to dance, comedy to children's entertainment, music to magic, and so much more, this internationally-known powerhouse encourages creative expression while nurturing the artistic process, all while supplying new audiences to established and emerging arts venues. The Rochester Fringe Festival strives to be diverse and inclusive, and to stimulate downtown Rochester both culturally and economically.




RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
Julian Fleisher and Band Return to Franklin Stage Company This Month Photo
Julian Fleisher and Band Return to Franklin Stage Company This Month

Franklin Stage Company will present a return engagement of singer, bandleader and showman Julian Fleisher. The weekend, dubbed “Julian Fleisher and Band, Detours” offers three evenings of intimate song and storytelling.

2
Caramoors Fall 2023/Spring 2024 Season Features Cellist Abel Selaocoe, Singer-Songwriter A Photo
Caramoor's Fall 2023/Spring 2024 Season Features Cellist Abel Selaocoe, Singer-Songwriter Allison Russell, The English Concert, and More

Caramoor’s longstanding commitment to adventurous programming – encompassing an expansive range of genres and outstanding artists – continues indoors all year round in the intimate setting of the Rosen House Music Room.

3
Ancram Opera House to Present New Musical THE LUCKY FEW This Month Photo
Ancram Opera House to Present New Musical THE LUCKY FEW This Month

The Lucky Few, a new musical by songwriters and performers Todd Almond and Kate Douglas, will be presented as a concert by Ancram Opera House on an outdoor stage at the 1799 Barn in Ancramdale on July 22 at 7:30.

4
Cortland Rep to Present Regional Premiere of THE CAKE This Month Photo
Cortland Rep to Present Regional Premiere of THE CAKE This Month

Cortland Repertory Theatre will present as the fourth mainstage show in their 51st annual summer season the regional premiere of the dramatic comedy “The Cake”, running from July 19 - 28. This timely play, written by Bekah Brunstetter, will have evening shows at 7:30 PM, with matinees on July 21, 22, 23 and 26 at 2:00 PM. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes Video
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway Video
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Video
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# As You Like It
The Cherry (8/03-8/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Three Mothers
Capital Repertory Theatre (4/26-5/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/08-4/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# How to Buy Dilaudid Online in USA at Cheap Price
How to Buy Dilaudid Online in USA at Cheap Price (6/20-6/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweat
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/08-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Henry Johnson: The Lost Hero
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/09-3/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FOOTLOOSE at the Mac-Haydn Theatre
Mac-Haydn Theatre (7/06-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shakespeare: the Remix
Capital Repertory Theatre (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jethro Tull's Martin Barre: A Brief History of Tull
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (10/05-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# How to buy Tramadol 200mg online with paypal
How to buy Tramadol 200mg online with paypal (9/01-2/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You