Video: Watch the Trailer for THE TALE OF THE GIFTED PRINCE at Theatre Calgary

Check out the trailer for The Tale of the Gifted Prince, running at Theatre Calgary through March 15.

The world premiere musical is based on the novel The Remarkable Journey of Prince Jen by Lloyd Alexander.

The cast includes Ma-Anne Dionisio, Daren Dyhengco, Daniel Fong, Nikko Angelo Hinayo, Kennedy Kanagawa, Kelvin Moon Loh, Kodie Rollan, Julius Sermonia, Kelsey Verzotti, Kelly Wong, Selina Wong, Olivia Yang, and Michelle Yu. Kalia Stapleton is an understudy, and Tiana Jung and Mark Sinongco are swings.

The creative team includes Darren Lee (director, choreographer), Lezlie Wade (book and lyrics, associate director), Daniel Green (music, musical director), Beyata Hackborn (set design), Jessica Poirier-Chang (costume design), Sophie Tang (lighting design), Joshua D. Reid (sound design), Sean Nieuwenhuis (projection design), Green Fools Theatre (puppet design and creation), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturg), Geoffrey Ko (orchestrator), Danielle Gimbal (copyist), John Knight (fight director), Kristine Bendul (associate choreographer), Ian Chan (associate musical director), Aliza Sarian (assistant dramaturg), Jane MacFarlane (voice coach), Amy Jewell (stage manager), Kennedy Greene (assistant stage manager), Michael Luong (assistant stage manager), Niamh McCallion (apprentice stage manager), Steven Conde (TC Mentors Program - directing), and Tara Kiely (TC Mentors Program - sound design).

