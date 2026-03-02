Inside Out Theatre and Handsome Alice to Present the Premiere of LAZY SUSAN

🎭 NEW! Calgary Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Calgary & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Inside Out Theatre and Handsome Alice will present Lazy Susan, a laugh-out-loud funny and quietly devastating immersive play by Col Cseke, running March 18–28, 2026 at The Big Secret Theatre in Werklund Centre.

Audiences are invited to take a front-row seat—literally—alongside the characters as the story unfolds around a giant spinning table. With seating that places spectators side by side with the performers, Lazy Susan offers a rare, intimate theatrical experience that blurs the line between observer and participant.

At the centre of the play are two women at pivotal moments in their lives. Mia is a young blind woman, armed with idealism and sarcasm, trying to establish herself in a professional world that celebrates her presence while sidelining her voice. Her mother Susan is grappling with the quiet collapse of a long marriage and the louder reckoning of what she wants next. As they orbit one another—sometimes in sync, sometimes wildly out of alignment—both women are forced to reassess the stories they've told themselves, the ones they've inherited, and the ones they're finally ready to rewrite.

Lazy Susan is a sharp-tongued, soft-hearted exploration of love, loss, loyalty, and coming-of-age—at any age. The play tackles themes of burnout, ableism, nostalgia, and reinvention with wit and emotional honesty, weaving together moments involving casinos, keynote speeches, waffle makers, and the absurdity of everyday life. It's a portrait of two women learning how to hold on to each other while also learning how to let go.

Perfect for anyone who's ever felt that the most ridiculous parts of life are also the most meaningful, Lazy Susan is both deeply personal and universally resonant.