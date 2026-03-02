Review: Theatre Calgary's THE TALE OF THE GIFTED PRINCE - A Journey of Self-Discovery

🎭 NEW! Calgary Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Calgary & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Faraway kingdoms, magical interventions, and larger-than-life puppets may sound like child’s play, but The Tale of the Gifted Prince has found a way to combine all of these into a heartfelt tale of self-discovery. This brand new musical is based on the novel ‘The Remarkable Journey of Prince Jen’ by Lloyd Alexander and features an all Asian cast of incredibly talented performers.

The narrative follows the story of Prince Ren of the medieval Chinese Kingdom of Tang on his quest for spiritual guidance against an impending rebellion. Along his journey he encounters a myriad of colourful characters who skew his perspective on the current state of his kingdom while also helping to shape the man he hopes to become along a journey to bring honour to his family name.

Ma-Anne Dionisio, Kelvin Moon Loh in The Tale of the Gifted Prince. Photo: HarderLee

Like all magical realms, the Kingdom of Tang is revealed to the audience through intricate and creative set pieces which appear and disappear from one scene to the next in a sinuous dance. The wardrobe is thoughtfully crafted with inspiration from Chinese dynasties of old, helping the audience to establish the hierarchy inherent in the castes of this land. Animal symbolism is prevalent and realized through whimsical puppetry by the imaginative minds behind Green Fools Theatre, begging the audience to return to a childlike innocence where the inanimate can come to life and capture our sense of wonder. For expositional sequences, the audience is treated to a retelling using traditional Chinese shadow puppetry, a unique treat, not often found gracing North American stages.

Olivia Yang, Michelle Yu in The Tale of the Gifted Prince. Photo: HarderLee

Most of the characters are introduced to the audience gradually over the first act, setting the scene for our hero while providing important background about why his kingdom may not be as infallible as he believed growing up. The musical numbers are beautifully composed, giving strength to each character’s personality while also highlighting their impressive vocal strengths. It’s no surprise that Daniel Green (the show’s composer and musical director) worked on Wicked; in a similar way the songs are not only technically impressive, they also convey so much emotion and range. By the second act it can seem hard to believe that the character’s journey is only halfway through, yet contrary to many musicals of old, this act brings about a renewed sense of connection, hope, and the promise of retribution. The audience left the show smiling and in high spirits, just the sort of theatre magic that brings audiences closer together.

Kelsey Verzotti, Kelly Wong in The Tale of the Gifted Prince. Photo: HarderLee

As evidenced by the laughing and unguarded enjoyment displayed by many younger audience members during the show, it’s clear that this production is perfect for the whole family. For anyone wondering if they are too old and mature for such a fantastical journey, I can assure you that the themes of friendship, love, and morality are timeless and sure to satisfy your desire for escapism.

Check out ‘The Tale of the Gifted Prince’ on its limited run at Theatre Calgary’s Max Bell Theatre in Werklund Centre from February 14 through March 15, 2026.

